These Are 2022’s Most Searched Beauty Trends According To Google

Each year brings with it a wide range of beauty trends and this year was no different. While wolf cuts made their TikTok debut, the clean girl aesthetic shifted the pendulum in favour of low-key glossy make-up looks. There's a lot to unpack but Google has made the job easy by revealing the most searched for make-up looks and beauty tutorials of 2022.

In its annual Year In Search roundup, Google has shared what the general public have been searching for in 2022 and results make for an interesting read. Here, we look back at the year's most searched for beauty trends according to Google.

Top Trending Beauty Tutorials According To Google

1 . French Plait Tutorials

It's takes the top spot for the most searched for beauty tutorial of the year and @daniarribere's video above is a prime example.

2 . Dyson Airwrap Tutorials

It's perhaps the most sought after hair dryer of the last five years and it tuns out the masses wanted to know exactly how to use it. Thankfully, our social feeds were full of answers.

3 . Dutch Plait Tutorials

Plaits secured strong positions in the search world this year, with the Dutch plait following closely behind the French. TikTokers were quick to claim it's an easy style, explaining it's effectively an inside-out French plait.

4 . Eyeshadow Tutorials

Whether cut crease looks or a barely-there wash of colour, eyeshadow tutorials made it big this year. Above @xthuyle reveals the eyeshadow mistakes we're all probably making.

5 . Smokey Eye Tutorials

With even the usually paired-back likes of Kate Middleton sporting a smoky eye this year, it's no wonder searches for smoky eye tutorials rocketed.

Top Trending Make-Up Looks According To Google

1 . 90s Rave Make-Up

This one plays homage to brown lip liners, purple cut crease eyeshadow and high-shine gloss. Yes, please.

2 . Birthday Make-Up

Birthday make-up was redefined this year and it's all down to TikTok.

3 . Sarah Sanderson Make-Up

If you're a Hocus Pocus stan, you'll understand this one. Scarlet lips and heavy eyeliner are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to recreating Sarah's look.

4 . Euphoria Eye Make-Up

Never before has a TV show held such sway over a generation's beauty choices. Whether it's pearl encrusted eyes, glitter galore or heavy turquoise shadow, Euphoria served it all up and TikTokers were first in line to recreate and post.

5 . Zombie School Girl Make-Up