Copy Kate Middleton’s Smoky Eye With Our Edit Of The Best Palettes To Buy Now

You can always trust Catherine, Princess of Wales, to serve up a decent helping of beauty inspiration when she makes her public appearances and her recent stateside visit did not disappoint. Earlier this year Kate made a case for classic, monochrome make-up, but in Boston this month, Kate stepped things up a gear with an impeccably applied smoky eye, glossy skin and volume-packed hair at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony.

While Kate made headlines with her dress choice, namely a rented Solace London gown from platform Hurr and choker, also borrowed from Princess Diana's collection, it's Kate's make-up offering - particularly that smoky eye - that we're most invested in.

Countless pros have shown us how tomaster a smokey eye at homeand there are are a host of ways to create the look, but a beauty pie integral to most methods is a quality eyeshadow palette with a range of mid-tone to deep dark hues, which set you up for a decent blending session. Below, we round up the best smokey eye palettes to try now.

