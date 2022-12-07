Copy Kate Middleton’s Smoky Eye With Our Edit Of The Best Palettes To Buy Now

You can always trust Catherine, Princess of Wales, to serve up a decent helping of beauty inspiration when she makes her public appearances and her recent stateside visit did not disappoint. Earlier this year Kate made a case for classic, monochrome make-up, but in Boston this month, Kate stepped things up a gear with an impeccably applied smoky eye, glossy skin and volume-packed hair at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony.
While Kate made headlines with her dress choice, namely a rented Solace London gown from platform Hurr and choker, also borrowed from Princess Diana's collection, it's Kate's make-up offering - particularly that smoky eye - that we're most invested in.
Countless pros have shown us how tomaster a smokey eye at homeand there are are a host of ways to create the look, but a beauty pie integral to most methods is a quality eyeshadow palette with a range of mid-tone to deep dark hues, which set you up for a decent blending session. Below, we round up the best smokey eye palettes to try now.
Shop: The Best Smoky Eye Palettes To Buy Now
We challenge you to find a more comprehensive offering of earthy toned eyeshadows than this. From celebrity make-up extraordinaire Mario Dedivanovic, this set of 12 shadows covers everything from warm base shades to deep, cool mattes.
This bestseller makes achieving a subtle, warm smokey eye easy. The gradients make building colour and dimension fool-proof, and the mix of mattes and satins are a dream, an unsurprising yet no less welcome offering from the queen of smoky eyes Victoria Beckham.
This palette of six shadows features high-shimmers and deep, cool mattes, all of which help to amp up your look in a few quick swipes.
Charlotte's powder shadows somehow manage to bestow a creamy finish. They're famed for being very blendable and easy to work with. The no fall-out formulas mean you can blend up a heavy smoky eye in the sure and certain knowledge that your look will last.
An OG as far as we are concerned, and a bust-buy if you like your smoky eye looks with a generous side of shimmer.