  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

Copy Kate Middleton’s Smoky Eye With Our Edit Of The Best Palettes To Buy Now

Achieving a regal smoky eye hinges on finding the perfect palette

Catherine, Princess of Wales
by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted

You can always trust Catherine, Princess of Wales, to serve up a decent helping of beauty inspiration when she makes her public appearances and her recent stateside visit did not disappoint. Earlier this year Kate made a case for classic, monochrome make-up, but in Boston this month, Kate stepped things up a gear with an impeccably applied smoky eye, glossy skin and volume-packed hair at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony.

While Kate made headlines with her dress choice, namely a rented Solace London gown from platform Hurr and choker, also borrowed from Princess Diana's collection, it's Kate's make-up offering - particularly that smoky eye - that we're most invested in.

Countless pros have shown us how tomaster a smokey eye at homeand there are are a host of ways to create the look, but a beauty pie integral to most methods is a quality eyeshadow palette with a range of mid-tone to deep dark hues, which set you up for a decent blending session. Below, we round up the best smokey eye palettes to try now.

BUTTON

Shop: The Best Smoky Eye Palettes To Buy Now

Gallery

The Best Smoky Eye Palettes - Grazia 2022

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Palette
1 of 5

We challenge you to find a more comprehensive offering of earthy toned eyeshadows than this. From celebrity make-up extraordinaire Mario Dedivanovic, this set of 12 shadows covers everything from warm base shades to deep, cool mattes.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Smoky Eye Brick in Signature
2 of 5

This bestseller makes achieving a subtle, warm smokey eye easy. The gradients make building colour and dimension fool-proof, and the mix of mattes and satins are a dream, an unsurprising yet no less welcome offering from the queen of smoky eyes Victoria Beckham.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eye Shadow Palette Smoky 6
3 of 5

This palette of six shadows features high-shimmers and deep, cool mattes, all of which help to amp up your look in a few quick swipes.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette The Rock Chick
4 of 5

Charlotte's powder shadows somehow manage to bestow a creamy finish. They're famed for being very blendable and easy to work with. The no fall-out formulas mean you can blend up a heavy smoky eye in the sure and certain knowledge that your look will last.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette
5 of 5

An OG as far as we are concerned, and a bust-buy if you like your smoky eye looks with a generous side of shimmer.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us