The Top 5 Beauty Buys to Bag From Sephora When it Finally Opens

News of beauty retail giant Sephora (finally) landing on home turf has sent shockwaves through the industry. And our social feeds have followed suit. There is good reason why #Sephora currently has four billion views on TikTok. Renowned as a beauty lover's paradise, Sephora sets the agenda, introducing beauty buffs the world over to brands that soon become cult, while stocking cult classics, too.

As we have already reported, the retailer will be taking over Feelunique.com (Sephora acquired the company last year) and will relaunch the Feel Unique website under a new name, alongside a Sephora UK app. The two platforms will stock over 1,400 brands including established favourites like Pat McGrath Labs, Make Up By Mario, Rose Inc, Fenty Beauty, and some less familiar (in this region of the world at least) brands, too.

For many, the beauty of the brand lies in its community, diversity and willingness to take a chance on lesser known brands - creating inclusive spaces for smaller, entrepreneurial founders, like Sasha Plavsic founder of Ilia, a skincare and make-up brand that has changed the way we view 'clean' beauty.

There is much to be said for Sephora's own brand too. The Sephora collection is loved globally for its low-price points and hard-working formulas. With a vision to help people to create their own versions of beauty, the collection has reimagined everyday products, democratising high-performance beauty and ensuring each is accessible to all, easy to use and affordable.

If, like me, you've spent hours scoring YouTube you'll be well versed on the plethora of beauty tutorials that often rave about a staple Sephora branded cream or mascara. These are products that carry their own merit, known for their simultaneous affordability and efficacy. Ahead of its UK launch on 17 October, here, we review the Sephora Collection's best-selling products.

<meta charset="utf-8">Sephora Best-Sellers 2 of 6 Slide 2 of 7 Sephora Collection Size Up Mascara A lengthening and volumising formula that, miraculously, manages to capture and coat every last lash, even the tiny ones. I adore oversized, fluttery lashes that sit comfortably, and this mascara did not disappoint. Buy now

Sephora Collection Scalp Scrub I am BIG on scalp health. The rise of hair skinification has taught me that thriving locks start with one thing - a healthy scalp. I aim to nourish my hair once a week with a hair oil and follow up with this scrub to remove residue. It's a satisfyingly grainy salt-based scrub that will rid your scalp of dead skin and product build-up, without leaving it red raw.

Sephora Multi-Brand Advent Calendar This was by far one of the most exciting launches I was introduced to while visiting Sephora's HQ in Paris ahead of its UK launch. Packed wit 34 cult products worth over £700, you'll find everything from Huda Beauty's covetable precision liquid liner and Augustinus Bader's Face Oil - need I say more? Buy now

Sephora Nourishing Face Mask Infused with a mix of prebiotics and organic extracts of cereals and nuts, this provides lasting hydration. Thanks to it being formulated with 95% natural origin ingredients, it's gentle and can be used a few times a week (I stick to twice). I love the way it nourishes, soothes and relieves tightness. Buy now

Sephora All Day Hydrator Moisturising Face Cream Does what it says on the tin. This is a solid go-to staple for any beauty kit. Loaded with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it is a light-weight wonder which maintains radiance. I especially love how it shields against external aggression. Buy now

Sephora Rouge Is Not My Name Lipstick This uber-comfortable satin lipstick in infused with shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and ceramides boasts 8-hour hydration without compromising on pigment and stay-power. There are 20 shades on offer and my favourite is More is More, a stunning, vibrant yellow red which suits my undertone perfectly. Buy now

Previous Next