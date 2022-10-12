The Top 5 Beauty Buys to Bag From Sephora When it Finally Opens

News of beauty retail giant Sephora (finally) landing on home turf has sent shockwaves through the industry. And our social feeds have followed suit. There is good reason why #Sephora currently has four billion views on TikTok. Renowned as a beauty lover's paradise, Sephora sets the agenda, introducing beauty buffs the world over to brands that soon become cult, while stocking cult classics, too.
As we have already reported, the retailer will be taking over Feelunique.com (Sephora acquired the company last year) and will relaunch the Feel Unique website under a new name, alongside a Sephora UK app. The two platforms will stock over 1,400 brands including established favourites like Pat McGrath Labs, Make Up By Mario, Rose Inc, Fenty Beauty, and some less familiar (in this region of the world at least) brands, too.
For many, the beauty of the brand lies in its community, diversity and willingness to take a chance on lesser known brands - creating inclusive spaces for smaller, entrepreneurial founders, like Sasha Plavsic founder of Ilia, a skincare and make-up brand that has changed the way we view 'clean' beauty.
There is much to be said for Sephora's own brand too. The Sephora collection is loved globally for its low-price points and hard-working formulas. With a vision to help people to create their own versions of beauty, the collection has reimagined everyday products, democratising high-performance beauty and ensuring each is accessible to all, easy to use and affordable.
If, like me, you've spent hours scoring YouTube you'll be well versed on the plethora of beauty tutorials that often rave about a staple Sephora branded cream or mascara. These are products that carry their own merit, known for their simultaneous affordability and efficacy. Ahead of its UK launch on 17 October, here, we review the Sephora Collection's best-selling products.
Sephora Collection Size Up Mascara
A lengthening and volumising formula that, miraculously, manages to capture and coat every last lash, even the tiny ones. I adore oversized, fluttery lashes that sit comfortably, and this mascara did not disappoint.