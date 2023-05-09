Does Makeup By Mario’s New Viral Self-Setting Concealer Spell The Death Of Baking Forever?

Mario Dedivanovic (aka Makeup By Mario) has been the go-to makeup artist of Salma Hayek, Kate Bosworth and of course, Kim Kardashian for YEARS, so it was only a matter of time before he created his own namesake brand. Enter: Makeup By Mario - a collection that sets out to inspire playful experimentation via decadent textures and vibrant hues for all skin tones. Since first launching stateside, the brand has steadily built a track record for creating a slew of buzzy beauty buys guaranteed to go viral online thanks to the large community of Mario superfans who eagerly lie in wait of the next drop. The newest buy to capture the attention of the masses? Makeup By Mario's Surrealskin™ Awakening Concealer, £30.

Why is the SurrealSkin Awakening Concealer going viral?

Hot off the heels of his much awaited foundation, the SurrealSkin™ Foundation, £44, comes Mario's newest addition to his Surrealskin base category. The eagerly anticipated concealer – he has been teasing it on TikTok for months while working on his A-list clientele – is much like the foundation as far as pro-performance products go. It is hard-working, buildable and works in harmony with your skin's natural texture as well as other products you'll likely use in your routine. The most noteworthy function though (and the reason why this concealer has received a massive 23.4M views on TikTok)? It's self-setting claims. Yes, you read that right. Thanks to Lift & Lock™ technology, the caffeine-infused formaula promises to depuff, tighten, smooth, and self-set – meaning we could potentially be waving goodbye to our beloved setting powders.

Could the days of heavy handedly setting our make-up with loose powders, AKA baking, really be over? Some TikTokers think so. For many of us it has become a non-negotiable in our make-up routines, thanks to the technique's long-lasting, airbrush, snatched effect. But a flurry of TikTokers have taken to the app to put the concealer to the test and the results are enough to convince even the most skeptical of us.

TikToker @maj.beauty begins her review of the viral concealer with an air of suspicion. 'When a concealer claims to be crease-proof, I don't like that because our under eyes crease without make-up and they will crease with make-up, concealer is not going to work magic. My under eyes do crease, and you can tell [this concealer] is already starting to crease.' Despite the urge, Maj sets just one under eye with powder and leaves the other free of powder to see how the concealer's formula holds on its own.

By the end of the video Maj is a convert. Having conducted a six hour wear test, she says, 'I don't know if you guys can tell, this is the side I did not set – it looks a lot better than the side I set. So, I do think the claims of it being a self-setting concealer are correct. It definitely wears really well.'

Sadly the concealer is currently only available stateside, with a UK launch still pending (watch this space). But if you are really eager to get your hands on it, and the £17 international shipping fee is not a deal breaker, you can pick it up from Makeup By Mario's official website.

Who is Mario Dedivanovic?

Not sure who Mario is? Let us give you some background. Mario Dedivanovic was born in New York and got his start in makeup while working as a fragrance consultant at Sephora. He worked as a make-up artist for many years before meeting Kim Kardashian in 2008, at which point he quickly became an Instagram sensation. He created Kim's signature 'soft glam' look: flawless skin, contoured cheekbones, 90's lips and soft, smoky eyes.

Mario also founded 'The Master Class', a makeup artistry live event, which is conducted by Mario and available to attend through the exclusive purchase of tickets from The Master Class site.

