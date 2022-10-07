Sephora Is Finally Landing In The UK And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Beauty heavyweight Sephora has long been rumoured to be opening up in the UK and finally - finally - we can confirm that the time has come. The US beauty retailer announced their plans this week. First comes a digital offering. Sephora will be taking over Feelunique.com - Sephora acquired the company last year - alongside a Sephora UK app. The two platforms will stock over 1,400 brands including established favourites like Pat McGrath Labs, Rose Inc and Fenty Beauty. Expect less familiar brands too, like Ilia, a skincare and make-up brand that spotlights natural ingredients and pairs them with clean skin tech, and Gxve, Gwen Stefani's make-up brand. Then there's Sephora's own brand, Sephora Collection. It's a forward-thinking, budget-friendly line that has every base covered.

When will Sephora come to the UK?

Beauty giant Sephora has confirmed that both their UK website and app will launch on Monday 17th October. From that day onwards Feelunique.com will be no more, and Sephora.co.uk will have taken its rightful place on the UK's beauty map.

Will there be a Sephora store in the UK?

Rumours have long been circulating about the prospect of a UK-based Sephora store. Back in 2019, visitors to Westfield Stratford noticed a holding space branded with the Sephora logo, giving rise to the assumption that the chain was gearing up to expand across the pond. The brand never actually confirmed the rumours though, and went so far as to quash them weeks later.

Now, though, we can see the glow of Sephora store lights on the horizon. The brand confirmed that they have plans to open a store in London in spring 2023 - we have mere months to wait. Should that first flagship store see success, the assumption is that the brand would take their physical store offering nationwide.

When was Sephora last in the UK?

Between 1999 and 2005, a handful of Sephora stores opened up in the UK, but sadly didn’t stick around. In 2014, though, the brand added an option for UK shipping to their website, allowing British fans to finally test out much-hyped US brands like Lorac and Josie Maran.

How can I buy Sephora products in the UK?

It has been possible to order Sephora products from the US for a while, but it wasn't always an economical option. Shipping was £6 for orders over £75, but otherwise varied. Then there was the tax factor. The US tax of 20 percent is only added at checkout, meaning your minimum £75 order would actually set you back around £96. You also needed to order with a credit card, debt cards weren't accepted outside of the US.

As of 17th October 2022, though, you can order all your Sephora must-haves through Sephora.co.uk or via the app.

What are the best products to shop on Sephora.co.uk?