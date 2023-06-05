  1. Home
Daisy Jones & The Six’s Riley Keough Reveals Her Favourite Beauty Products – And They Start At Just £17

This is how she gets that naturally radiant skin...

riley keough skin
by Samantha Price |
As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough is no stranger to the spotlight. The American star has an impressive career spanning from modelling to film, but most of us became acquainted with the actress when she exploded onto our screens as Daisy Jones in the Amazon adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Given our obsession with the show, we were very excited to discover Keough's beauty essentials, which include some of the hardest-working products on the market.

CREDIT: @RileyKeough on Instagram.

Speaking to Vogue, Keough revealed her favourite products, which include various beauty gadgets that she uses 'a couple of times a week', including a facial steamer, microcurrent facial device and gua sha tool for toning and sculpting her face. Her number one buy appears to be anything by Kate Somerville, which she uses to prep and prime her skin. Another one of her beauty secrets? Pure aloe vera gel, facial oil and a layer of gel-based SPF before applying her makeup. It's clear that this girl knows her stuff.

SHOP: Here's Where To Buy Riley Keough's Beauty Essentials

1. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Best highly rated Riley Keough beauty essential

Kate Somerville, ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Buy now

Description

'I'll use this Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. It makes my skin

Pros

  • A highly rated product
  • Clinically proven results
  • Contains enzymatic extracts

Cons

  • The scent isn't for everyone
Kate Somerville, ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

Best budget Riley Keough beauty essential

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

Buy now

Description

As one of the more affordable options on the list, we thought that the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF

Pros

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Enriched with vitamins
  • Contains hyaluronic acid

Cons

  • May apply slightly greasy on oily skin types
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. ILIA Multi-Stick

Editor's choice

ILIA Multi-Stick

Buy now

Description

Admittedly, we love a cream blush which is why we were happy to discover the ILIA Multi-Stick on

Pros

  • A great compact size
  • Easily blendable
  • Multipurpose product

Cons

  • May not be best for oily skin types
ILIA Multi-Stick
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser

Best Riley Keough cleansing beauty essential

The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser

Buy now

Description

'I have this Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser, it's very gentle and it gets all of my

Pros

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Antioxidant activity confirmed by in vitro test
  • Non-comedogenic

Cons

  • Low in stock
The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Resurfacing Body Scrub

Best Riley Keough body scrub beauty essential

Kate Sommerville ExfoliKate® Resurfacing Body Scrub

Buy now

Description

Designed to smooth, brighten and restore even the most stubborn skin, the Kate Somerville

Pros

  • Smoother skin after first use
  • Clinically proven results
  • Contains enzymatic extracts

Cons

  • Does apply with a green tint
Kate Sommerville ExfoliKate® Resurfacing Body Scrub
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Best Riley Keough beauty gadget essential

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

Buy now

Description

'Here's the NuFACE, which is my favourite little thing. It makes my face more awake and together.

Pros

  • A great compact size
  • Gel contains hyaluronic acid
  • Aesthetician approved

Cons

  • Takes consistent use to see results
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. MARA Universal Face Oil

Best Riley Keough face oil beauty essential

MARA Universal Face Oil

Buy now

Description

'I will take my face oil, and the one that I love is this MARA Universal Face Oil,' Keough says.

Pros

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants
  • Made with natural ingredients

Cons

  • Consistency too thick for some
MARA Universal Face Oil
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Lifting Eye Cream

Best Riley Keough eye cream beauty essential

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Lifting Eye Cream

Buy now

Description

Containing traces of vitamins, hyaluronic acid and algae extracts, the Kate Somerville

Pros

  • Enriched with vitamins
  • Clinically proven results
  • Contains a triple peptide complex

Cons

  • The pump may release a lot of cream at one time
Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Lifting Eye Cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair Cream

Best Riley Keough moisturising beauty essential

Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair Cream

Buy now

Description

Another Kate Somerville favourite of Keough's is the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair

Pros

  • Enriched with vitamins
  • Contains hyaluronic acid
  • Contains peptides

Cons

  • The travel size option may be too small
Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair Cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation

Best Riley Keough foundation beauty essential

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation

Buy now

Description

Although Keough claims not to wear makeup all that often, she'll wear this Koh Gen Do Maifanshi

Pros

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, and mineral oil
  • A hydrating formula

Cons

  • Could be a wider shade range
Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo

Best Riley Keough concealing beauty essential

Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo

Buy now

Description

When it comes to concealing her blemishes (although we definitely can't see any), Keough uses the

Pros

  • Contains polymers that plump the skin
  • Light reflecting pigments blur imperfections
  • Crease free and long lasting wear

Cons

  • Some shades are out of stock
Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

12. KOSAS Cloud Set Setting Powder

Best Riley Keough setting powder beauty essential

KOSAS Cloud Set Setting Powder

Buy now

Description

'I'm going to use some powder to set everything I've just done,' Keough says as she pats the

Pros

  • Affordable price point
  • Contains anti-wicking bamboo extracts
  • Free from silicone or talcum powder

Cons

  • May actually be more suited to dry skin types
KOSAS Cloud Set Setting Powder
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

13. COOLA Classic Liplux Oil SPF30

Best Riley Keough lip oil beauty essential

COOLA Classic Liplux Oil SPF30

Buy now

Description

In true Keough fashion, her makeup favourites and beauty essentials stay true to that natural look

Pros

  • Made with organic ingredients
  • Protects against UVA and UVB rays
  • Leaves a glossy finish

Cons

  • No reviews
COOLA Classic Liplux Oil SPF30
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Does Riley Keough Sing In Daisy Jones & The Six?

Despite the fact Keough claimed she had no singing experience before getting involved with the musical drama series, she came to learn on the set of Daisy Jones & The Six. A vocal coach worked alongside Keough in order for her to develop her voice. So, all of the recordings of Daisy Jones are done by Keough herself. 'I'm the most proud of our music sequences because we worked really hard to get it right,' she revealed in an interview with Prime. 'I went to the voice coach and he taught me to belt.'

What Other TV Shows And Movies Has Riley Keough Starred In?

As well as trying her hand at music, Keough also had a brief modelling career before getting involved in acting. The star debuted her first modelling gig at 15 when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana in the autumn/winter 2004 show. However, her first breakthrough role as an actress was in the 2010 film The Runaways. Of a similar genre to Daisy Jones & The Six, The Runaways is a biographical drama musical in which Keough played Marie Currie, the sister of lead vocalist, Cherie Currie.

Since then, she also went on to star in other notable titles including Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road, where she met her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. The pair met during filming in 2012, and she later married the Australian stuntman in a ceremony in California back in 2015. They went on to welcome their first daughter sometime last year.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at Grazia. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

