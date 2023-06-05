Daisy Jones & The Six’s Riley Keough Reveals Her Favourite Beauty Products – And They Start At Just £17

As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough is no stranger to the spotlight. The American star has an impressive career spanning from modelling to film, but most of us became acquainted with the actress when she exploded onto our screens as Daisy Jones in the Amazon adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six.
Given our obsession with the show, we were very excited to discover Keough's beauty essentials, which include some of the hardest-working products on the market.
Speaking to Vogue, Keough revealed her favourite products, which include various beauty gadgets that she uses 'a couple of times a week', including a facial steamer, microcurrent facial device and gua sha tool for toning and sculpting her face. Her number one buy appears to be anything by Kate Somerville, which she uses to prep and prime her skin. Another one of her beauty secrets? Pure aloe vera gel, facial oil and a layer of gel-based SPF before applying her makeup. It's clear that this girl knows her stuff.
1. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
'I'll use this Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment.
- A highly rated product
- Clinically proven results
- Contains enzymatic extracts
- The scent isn't for everyone
2. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
As one of the more affordable options on the list, we thought that the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF
- Suitable for all skin types
- Enriched with vitamins
- Contains hyaluronic acid
- May apply slightly greasy on oily skin types
3. ILIA Multi-Stick
Admittedly, we love a cream blush which is why we were happy to discover the ILIA Multi-Stick
- A great compact size
- Easily blendable
- Multipurpose product
- May not be best for oily skin types
4. The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser
'I have this Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser, it's very gentle
- Suitable for all skin types
- Antioxidant activity confirmed by in vitro test
- Non-comedogenic
- Low in stock
5. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Resurfacing Body Scrub
Designed to smooth, brighten and restore even the most stubborn skin, the Kate Somerville
- Smoother skin after first use
- Clinically proven results
- Contains enzymatic extracts
- Does apply with a green tint
6. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
'Here's the NuFACE, which is my favourite little thing. It makes my face more awake and together.
- A great compact size
- Gel contains hyaluronic acid
- Aesthetician approved
- Takes consistent use to see results
7. MARA Universal Face Oil
'I will take my face oil, and the one that I love is this MARA Universal Face Oil,' Keough says.
- Suitable for all skin types
- Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants
- Made with natural ingredients
- Consistency too thick for some
8. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Lifting Eye Cream
Containing traces of vitamins, hyaluronic acid and algae extracts, the Kate Somerville
- Enriched with vitamins
- Clinically proven results
- Contains a triple peptide complex
- The pump may release a lot of cream at one time
9. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair Cream
Another Kate Somerville favourite of Keough's is the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair
- Enriched with vitamins
- Contains hyaluronic acid
- Contains peptides
- The travel size option may be too small
10. Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation
Although Keough claims not to wear makeup all that often, she'll wear this Koh Gen Do Maifanshi
- Suitable for all skin types
- Free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, and mineral oil
- A hydrating formula
- Could be a wider shade range
11. Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo
When it comes to concealing her blemishes (although we definitely can't see any), Keough uses the
- Contains polymers that plump the skin
- Light reflecting pigments blur imperfections
- Crease free and long lasting wear
- Some shades are out of stock
12. KOSAS Cloud Set Setting Powder
'I'm going to use some powder to set everything I've just done,' Keough says
- Affordable price point
- Contains anti-wicking bamboo extracts
- Free from silicone or talcum powder
- May actually be more suited to dry skin types
13. COOLA Classic Liplux Oil SPF30
In true Keough fashion, her makeup favourites and beauty essentials stay true to that natural look
- Made with organic ingredients
- Protects against UVA and UVB rays
- Leaves a glossy finish
- No reviews
Does Riley Keough Sing In Daisy Jones & The Six?
Despite the fact Keough claimed she had no singing experience before getting involved with the musical drama series, she came to learn on the set of Daisy Jones & The Six. A vocal coach worked alongside Keough in order for her to develop her voice. So, all of the recordings of Daisy Jones are done by Keough herself. 'I'm the most proud of our music sequences because we worked really hard to get it right,' she revealed in an interview with Prime. 'I went to the voice coach and he taught me to belt.'
What Other TV Shows And Movies Has Riley Keough Starred In?
As well as trying her hand at music, Keough also had a brief modelling career before getting involved in acting. The star debuted her first modelling gig at 15 when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana in the autumn/winter 2004 show. However, her first breakthrough role as an actress was in the 2010 film The Runaways. Of a similar genre to Daisy Jones & The Six, The Runaways is a biographical drama musical in which Keough played Marie Currie, the sister of lead vocalist, Cherie Currie.
Since then, she also went on to star in other notable titles including Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road, where she met her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. The pair met during filming in 2012, and she later married the Australian stuntman in a ceremony in California back in 2015. They went on to welcome their first daughter sometime last year.
