Daisy Jones & The Six’s Riley Keough Reveals Her Favourite Beauty Products – And They Start At Just £17

As the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough is no stranger to the spotlight. The American star has an impressive career spanning from modelling to film, but most of us became acquainted with the actress when she exploded onto our screens as Daisy Jones in the Amazon adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six.

Given our obsession with the show, we were very excited to discover Keough's beauty essentials, which include some of the hardest-working products on the market.

Speaking to Vogue, Keough revealed her favourite products, which include various beauty gadgets that she uses 'a couple of times a week', including a facial steamer, microcurrent facial device and gua sha tool for toning and sculpting her face. Her number one buy appears to be anything by Kate Somerville, which she uses to prep and prime her skin. Another one of her beauty secrets? Pure aloe vera gel, facial oil and a layer of gel-based SPF before applying her makeup. It's clear that this girl knows her stuff.

SHOP: Here's Where To Buy Riley Keough's Beauty Essentials

1. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Best highly rated Riley Keough beauty essential Description 'I'll use this Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment. It makes my skin ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A highly rated product

Clinically proven results

Clinically proven results

Contains enzymatic extracts Cons The scent isn't for everyone

2. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 Best budget Riley Keough beauty essential Description As one of the more affordable options on the list, we thought that the Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all skin types

Enriched with vitamins

Enriched with vitamins

Contains hyaluronic acid Cons May apply slightly greasy on oily skin types

3. ILIA Multi-Stick Editor's choice Description Admittedly, we love a cream blush which is why we were happy to discover the ILIA Multi-Stick on ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A great compact size

Easily blendable

Easily blendable

Multipurpose product Cons May not be best for oily skin types

4. The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser Best Riley Keough cleansing beauty essential Description 'I have this Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser, it's very gentle and it gets all of my ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all skin types

Antioxidant activity confirmed by in vitro test

Non-comedogenic Cons Low in stock Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Resurfacing Body Scrub Best Riley Keough body scrub beauty essential Description Designed to smooth, brighten and restore even the most stubborn skin, the Kate Somerville ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Smoother skin after first use

Clinically proven results

Clinically proven results

Contains enzymatic extracts Cons Does apply with a green tint

6. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device Best Riley Keough beauty gadget essential Description 'Here's the NuFACE, which is my favourite little thing. It makes my face more awake and together. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros A great compact size

Gel contains hyaluronic acid

Gel contains hyaluronic acid

Aesthetician approved Cons Takes consistent use to see results

7. MARA Universal Face Oil Best Riley Keough face oil beauty essential Description 'I will take my face oil, and the one that I love is this MARA Universal Face Oil,' Keough says. ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all skin types

Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants

Enriched with vitamins and antioxidants

Made with natural ingredients Cons Consistency too thick for some

8. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Lifting Eye Cream Best Riley Keough eye cream beauty essential Description Containing traces of vitamins, hyaluronic acid and algae extracts, the Kate Somerville ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Enriched with vitamins

Clinically proven results

Clinically proven results

Contains a triple peptide complex Cons The pump may release a lot of cream at one time

9. Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair Cream Best Riley Keough moisturising beauty essential Description Another Kate Somerville favourite of Keough's is the Kate Somerville KateCeuticals® Total Repair ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Enriched with vitamins

Contains hyaluronic acid

Contains hyaluronic acid

Contains peptides Cons The travel size option may be too small

10. Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation Best Riley Keough foundation beauty essential Description Although Keough claims not to wear makeup all that often, she'll wear this Koh Gen Do Maifanshi ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Suitable for all skin types

Free from synthetic fragrances, parabens, and mineral oil

A hydrating formula Cons Could be a wider shade range Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Chantecaille Le Camouflage Stylo Best Riley Keough concealing beauty essential Description When it comes to concealing her blemishes (although we definitely can't see any), Keough uses the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Contains polymers that plump the skin

Light reflecting pigments blur imperfections

Light reflecting pigments blur imperfections

Crease free and long lasting wear Cons Some shades are out of stock

12. KOSAS Cloud Set Setting Powder Best Riley Keough setting powder beauty essential Description 'I'm going to use some powder to set everything I've just done,' Keough says as she pats the ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Affordable price point

Contains anti-wicking bamboo extracts

Contains anti-wicking bamboo extracts

Free from silicone or talcum powder Cons May actually be more suited to dry skin types

13. COOLA Classic Liplux Oil SPF30 Best Riley Keough lip oil beauty essential Description In true Keough fashion, her makeup favourites and beauty essentials stay true to that natural look ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Made with organic ingredients

Protects against UVA and UVB rays

Protects against UVA and UVB rays

Leaves a glossy finish Cons No reviews

Does Riley Keough Sing In Daisy Jones & The Six?

Despite the fact Keough claimed she had no singing experience before getting involved with the musical drama series, she came to learn on the set of Daisy Jones & The Six. A vocal coach worked alongside Keough in order for her to develop her voice. So, all of the recordings of Daisy Jones are done by Keough herself. 'I'm the most proud of our music sequences because we worked really hard to get it right,' she revealed in an interview with Prime. 'I went to the voice coach and he taught me to belt.'

What Other TV Shows And Movies Has Riley Keough Starred In?

As well as trying her hand at music, Keough also had a brief modelling career before getting involved in acting. The star debuted her first modelling gig at 15 when she walked for Dolce & Gabbana in the autumn/winter 2004 show. However, her first breakthrough role as an actress was in the 2010 film The Runaways. Of a similar genre to Daisy Jones & The Six, The Runaways is a biographical drama musical in which Keough played Marie Currie, the sister of lead vocalist, Cherie Currie.

Since then, she also went on to star in other notable titles including Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road, where she met her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. The pair met during filming in 2012, and she later married the Australian stuntman in a ceremony in California back in 2015. They went on to welcome their first daughter sometime last year.