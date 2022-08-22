Daisy Jones And The Six TV Series: Start Date, Cast and Where You Can Watch

Taylor Jenkins Reid is one of the hottest authors of the moment, with her latest novel, Carrie Soto is Back, promising to tell ‘her most vulnerable, emotional story yet’.

TJR published her first novel Forever, Interrupted way back in 2013 and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is currently enjoying peak popularity, in 2017, but her break out novel came at a time when people were itching for escapism. During the long, isolating months of the first lockdown, her fly-on-the-wall style biography, made up of intimate ‘interviews’, transported readers along on the hedonistic journey of Daisy Jones and The Six, who reached the heady heights of superstardom set against the backdrop of 1970’s Los Angeles.

Bursting at the seams with sex, drugs, and rock and roll, it was a (quite literally) a world away from the realities of most of us trapped within four walls, and was so engrossing it was easy to forget that Daisy and her merry band of misfits are entirely fictional. Now Reese Witherspoon – who most recently brought Delia Owen’s Where the Crawdads Sing to life in a major motion picture as well as Celeste Ng's Little Fires Everywhere in 2020 ­– has turned her hand to adapting it to the silver screen. And we can’t WAIT.

Here’s what we know so far.

First thing’s first – there’s currently no confirmed release date for DJATS, but one of the show’s stars, Sam Claflin (more on that later), did reveal on Instagram that filming had wrapped back in May 2022. So, while promo has yet to begin properly, you can expect the series to land sooner rather than later. We’re hoping for a 2022 release date.

What Is Daisy Jones And The Six About?

Taylor Jenkins-Reid struck gold with her inimitable story of young songstress Daisy and her group of older male musicians, The Six. What’s utterly unique about the book – although expect others to follow suit – is that the whole thing is compiled of dialogue between the interviewer and members of the band in a documentary style narrative which tells the tale just as (if not more) enchantingly as more traditional storytelling. TJR explained in a blog post for Hello Sunshine that the relationship between the two main protagonists, Daisy and frontman Billy Dunne, was based on the real life one between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. Also expect ‘appearances’ from real rockstars of the time like Iggy Pop, Jimmy Page and even IRL ‘groupie’ Sable Starr (played by actors, obv – not the real ones).

Where Can I Watch Daisy Jones And The Six?

Reese Witherspoon’s ever popular Reese’s Book Club first platformed the book back in 2019 and her review – ‘I fell head over heels with Daisy and devoured this in a day’ – made in onto the cover of the published edition. So it’s no surprise that her production company Hello, Sunshine are taking the helm for the TV adaptation alongside Amazon Studios. When it lands, you’ll be able to catch all twelve episodes on Amazon Prime video.

Daisy Jones And The Six Cast

A mix of established names and shiny-eyed newcomers make up the eclectic cast of DJATS. Sam Claflin, who’s proved his acting chops in roles like Oswald Mosely in Peaky Blinders and Alexander Brok in the 2019 adaptation of Charlie’s Angels, plays Daisy’s love interest/heart-shatterer Billy Dunne (side note: possibly his hottest role yet - see below); Daisy herself will be played by Riley Keough who, as the real-life granddaughter of Elvis Presley, has the Rock and Roll credentials to back up her character’s iconic status.

Also starring are Suki Waterhouse as the band’s keyboardist Karen Sirko, Jack Romano as guitarist Chuck Loving and newcomer Camila Morrone as Billy’s wife Camila Dunne.

Daisy Jones And The Six Music