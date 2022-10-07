Tweeze Like It’s The 90s: Will You Be Copying Nicola Peltz Beckham’s New Statement Brow Look?

Nicola Peltz Beckham fever reached an all-time high when she walked down the aisle to marry her now-husband Brooklyn Beckham at her father's famed Palm Beach compound in April earlier this year. Her 90s supermodel-inspired hair and beauty look made headlines the world over - find out which £35 highlighter her bridal make-up artist Kate Lee used on the big day right here - and her custom haute couture Valentino gown was lauded among the fashion set.

Since the A-list pair tied the knot, social media has been laser focused on their antics, and on high alert for any more beauty snippets that might issue forth from Nicola's channels. The newlywed and aspiring actress hasn't disappointed. Whether it's the £19 overnight lip serum that Nicola applies every evening, the statement new hair colour that she debuted just before New York Fashion Week, or the 'strawberry frosted blush' trend she kicked off, the Nicola-Peltz-approved beauty recommendations are there for the taking.

This week Nicola was at it again. After causing a blinding stream of camera flashes from the wall of paparazzi attending Paris Fashion Week by revealing a set of newly bleached brows, Nicola took to her Instagram page to show that her eyebrows are back but not as you know them.

Nicola's brows looked precision-tweezed and sparse in the two images she posted in the carousel, accompanied by the caption: 'No make-up, no brows giving hard boiled egg.' Having channelled the big hair, smoked-up eyes and nude lip of a 90s Claudia Schiffer on her wedding day, it's no surprise to see Nicola dipping into the era's well-known beauty trends once again, but are we really ready to follow suit and revert to the micro-brows that plagued our school days?

Having spent nearly a decade being taught to thicken, brush-up and define a set of full brows, a move back to barely-there feels like a stretch. The likes of Nicola might be happy to get experimental, but it's worth noting that they have a willing tribe of professionals on speed-dial who will happily hop across and rectify any beauty fail in moments at the merest hint of regret. As most of us aren't blessed with this luxury, a hefty dose of caution is advised. Don't make any moves until you are certain that you're 100 percent committed - and by 100 percent committed, we mean full-on craving the look - and then and only then, put your new look in the hands of a professional. Statement brows should not fall under the DIY remit.

Happily stuck on the full brow trend? Shop the Grazia beauty team's favourite brow buys below:

Shop: The Grazia Beauty Team's Brow Edit