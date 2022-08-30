Nicola Peltz Just Made Strawberry Frosty Blush A Thing And It’s A Must-Try

Nicola Peltz, or Nicola Peltz Beckham as she's now known, is no stranger to kick-starting beauty trends. Last year she sent fans into a spin over the overnight lip treatment she credits with hydrating her full lips, her dramatic hair makeover earlier this month made headlines and readers were quick to add to basket when the identity of her Met Gala 2022 lipstick came to light.

And don't even get us started on the wedding. With glossy, waved hair inspired by Claudia Schiffer and a nostalgic take on 90s beauty when it came to make-up - read: softly smoked up eyes, barely-there brown lip liner and a subtle wash of bronzer - Nicola looked every inch the luxury bride as she walked down the aisle at her father's renowned Palm Beach compound. Star of bridal make-up show? A £35 highlighter - shop it here - according to her longtime friend and make-up artist Kate Lee.

And for Nicola's next trick? Enter strawberry frosty blush. Newlywed Nicola attended an all-pink party in LA this weekend in honour of a new dessert - you guessed it, a strawberry Frosty - launching at the US institution that it Wendys this weekend. Never one to give less than one hundred percent to a public appearance, Nicola and husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham documented their pre-event prep on Instagram, spotlighting their matching bubblegum pink outfits in the process.

Nicola completed her look a wash of glistening pink blush, which chimed perfectly with her Instagram caption - 'strawberry frosty heaven'. Last year Nicola revealed - by way of a YouTube video for Vogue - that her go-to blusher was none other than Chantecaille's cult Cheek Gelée - shop the hero buy below - a feather-light gel that's must-try if you're looking to emulate Nicola's strawberry frosty look at home.

The key to achieving Nicola's stawberry frosty look at home? Make a play for gel blush formulas that go on sheer and boast a bit of shimmer. Opt for candy pink shades over more natural-looking rosy hues, and layer up until you reach the level of pigment pay-off you're after.

Shop: Nicola Peltz's Favourite Blusher