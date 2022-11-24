Kim Kardashian’s Favourite Foundation Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale

Kim Kardashian has been influencing the way the masses shop for beauty for years - we're talking about the woman who single-handedly put contouring, baking and spidery lashes on the map with the help of her long-time make-up artist and friend Mario Dedivanovic.

Years spent in the hair and make-up hot seat means the TV star and business mogul has had access to the best experts in the business, as well as the best products. And she's never been afraid of sharing. Whether it's strategic product placement on the set of The Kardashian's or her go-to MUAs like Ash K Holm taking to social media to reveal the exact products used to create an iconic Kim K look, learning about the essentials in Kim's beauty arsenal doesn't require much effort.

Of all the many moments Kim K decided to showcase her non-gatekeeping nature though, her panic tweet regarding her 'favourite foundation' supposedly being discontinued goes down in history, not least because Armani Beauty quickly replied correcting Kim's spelling error.

The foundation in question? Giorgio Armani's Designer Shaping Cream Foundation, a lesser known hero product from Armani Beauty range, which serves up light-to-medium-coverage. Whether Kim panicked too early, or the brand restocked knowing her beauty-obsessed following would soon latch on, the base is still buyable, and if you've ever wanted to try it, now would be a good time as it's currently on sale for £42.40, from £53 (that's 20% off). But this isn't the only Armani foundation Kim has taken a liking to, the other is the popular industry-acclaimed Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, which is also on sale now for £33.38, from £44.50 (over 26% off).

Taking to YouTube to share a tutorial on the look she created for Kim's interview with David Letterman, make-up artist Ash K Holm is seen using the iconic foundation and says 'The Armani Luminous Silk is honestly a dream foundation to use on anyone's skin because it just kind of melts into the skin. It gives amazing coverage but it glides over skin and feels like a serum. It feels so hydrating on the skin, it's definitely a red carpet favourite for me.'

And Kim's glam squad aren't the only ones singing its praises. Meghan Markle, Rebel Wilson and Ariana Grande are said to enjoy the weightless, second-skin finish foundation, too. Looking back on her time spent working with Meghan Markle, make-up artist Lydia F. Sellers told Refinery29, 'Every time I'd do her make-up, she'd say, "can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation," it was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on. So I'd use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation with a Beautyblender because it's really easy to sheer out.'

Shop: Kim Kardashian's Favourite Foundation