We’ve Finally Tracked Down The Exact Contour Kit Gemma Owen Uses on Love Island And It’s Only £10

by Laura Capon

While you're watching Love Island for a daily dose of Ekin-Su quotes, we're watching the villa antics for the same reason, but also to spy on what beauty products the islanders are using.

It's a tough job but someone's got to do it.

Thanks to our detective skills we've managed to uncover the £14 lash extending mascara Gemma Owen uses and the £4.99 product that's made her our brown lipstick icon.

However, the biggest mystery still remained, but after much extended viewing, we can finally reveal the contour kit Gemma wore for her recoupling and it's not powder.

While cream contours can seem a little scarier to begin with, they can actually give a much more natural finish than powders as they can blend seamlessly with your base and don't sit on top of your skin.

Plus, Gemma's palette of choice is incredibly affordable at just £10.99 for 6 shades.

It is of course Sleek Makeup's Cream Contour Kit, which is available in a variety of shades so every skin tone is catered for. Ranging from light to extra dark, it's the most inclusive palette we've come across.

Remember to channel your inner make-up artist to make the most of your palette and repurpose shades as cream eyeshadows as well.

Shop Gemma Owens Cream Contour Kit:

Gallery Love Island's Gemma Owen's Cream Contour Palette - Grazia 2022 1 of 1 CREDIT: Sleek Makeup Cream Contour Kit

If you're looking for a brush recommendation to go with this, we recommend either a flat top kabuki brush if you want a heavier coverage, or a duo fibre stippling brush if you want more of a no make-up, make-up look.