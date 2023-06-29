11 Highly Valuable Beauty Lessons Kate Middleton Has Taught Us Over The Years

If, like us, you're craving all things royal, you've come to the right place. Today we wanted to pay homage to Kate Middleton and more specifically, the make-up, hair, skincare and beauty lessons we have learnt watching her over the past few years.
Never one to follow trends, as Princess of Wales, Kate is the definition of classic style. That doesn't mean she doesn't switch her look up however, especially when it comes to her hair.
From experimenting with fringes and length to a scattering of sun-kissed highlights, Kate's more tentative approach to beauty trends is exactly why she never sets a foot wrong.
As a very modern royal, Kate isn't afraid to get stuck in herself, we all remember the rumours that she did her own wedding make-up, although we think royal MUA Hannah Martin might have had a little something to do with that.
All this means that with a little bit of prior knowledge, Kate's look is actually more obtainable than you might think and thankfully for you, we are more than happy to supply your Duchess education.
You may have to master the art of the perfect blow-dry, however...
10 Highly Valuable Beauty Lessons Kate Middleton Has Taught Us Over The Years
- Don't be afraid to update your make-up routine
In her 20s and early 30s, Kate's look was never complete without her signature black eyeliner along her top and lower lash line. However, in recent years it's a style that Kate has ditched in preference of a lighter more eye-opening look. Just like our clothes, we can become attached to certain make-up techniques, but what worked in your twenties isn't necessarily going to work for you in your forties and as Kate proves, that's not a bad thing.
- Invest in your skin
While a lot of us will think nothing of spending money at the hair or nail salon, facials tend to be seen as more of a rare indulgence. However, since her wedding day, Kate has clearly seen the value and benefits of investing in her skin. In 2017 facialist Deborah Mitchell confirmed to The Daily Beast that she gave the Duchess a facial with her bee venom products after Camilla recommended her services to Kate.
- Do this one thing every single day
Not only is Kate a very sporty individual, we've all seen her getting involved in a game of netball/football/hockey/cricket, but her job also involves her being outside a lot. Whether she's touring sunny Australia, or visiting a rainy village in the UK, undoubtedly Kate's biggest skincare secret is wearing SPF on a daily basis. Dermatologist Mehmet Göker told the Daily Express that Kate uses the Karin Herzog SPF every single day, which makes sense as we know sun damage accounts for 90% of skin ageing.
- A ponytail isn't just for lazy Sundays
It feels like once you leave school you only ever wear your hair up if you're lazing about at home or in the gym. Kate is proof that ponytails can look incredibly chic, they just need a little bit of elevation to take them from the sofa to the streets. Plus they're a great way to eke out the last days of your blow dry. Simply brush your blow dried hair back into a ponytail just above the nape of your neck and keep a section out to wrap around your elastic. If you're lacking volume you can always use celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton's trick of splitting your hair into two to give the illusion of volume.
- Boost your glow
As well as her eyeliner, another big change in Kate's make-up routine is her foundation. Previously she opted for much more of a matte, powdered look but now she looks better than ever with a glow that is boosted by an illuminating foundation. As you age your skin tends to get drier, by adding a glow-y base you avoid your skin looking dull and tired. While we wish we knew the exact product making Kate's skin look so good, our edit of the best foundations for dry skin is a great starting point.
- Know where to spend and splurge
While Kate prioritises money on hair and skin treatments, she saves in other areas. You'll surely remember when Nivea's Pure & Natural Soothing Day Cream went viral after a fan spotted the Duchess purchasing it in Boots. In terms of your skincare routine, your moisturiser is an area where you can afford to save on as it is simply sealing moisture into the skin. So if you're on a budget save on moisturiser and spend that extra money on your serum step.
- Don't underestimate the power of a good blow-dry
Beauty products and treatments are often judged as shallow indulgences, but we all know the power we gain from taking that time for our self. Despite being a busy, working mum of three, Kate always makes times for her blow-dries, in fact post birth her hairstylist was one of her first visitors. While some judge that as shallow, becoming a mum makes you question your identity so something as simple as having your hair done can have a huge impact on reminding you of your own self worth.
- There is more than one benefit of exercise
Kate Middleton is most definitely someone you would describe as a sporty person and her reported daily work out routines include a mixture of cross fit, strength training and yoga. The positive impacts of exercise are known on the body, but did you know regular exercise can also improve your skin by delivering oxygen and nutrients to your cells which promote collagen production. Just another reason not to cancel your pilates session tonight.
- Bare nails can be just as chic
In recent years Kate has stopped wearing nail polish altogether and while there are of course many articles speculating as to why, it's clear it's just her preference. As a mum of 3 and a reformed nail biter, chipped nails are probably something Kate doesn't have time to be dealing with and we actually love the juxtaposition of her clean, natural nails paired with her elaborate evening gowns.
- Remember this one hair colour rule
Like we mentioned, Kate does switch up her hair colour. In the summer she adds a few honey blonde highlights and in the autumn/winter months returns to a rich chestnut brunette. The rule she sticks to though? Never going more than two shades lighter or darker than her natural colour. This is a guide that many hairdressers recommend as not only does it ensure your colour suits your complexion, but it also prevents damage as no drastic corrections are ever needed.
CREDIT: Getty
