11 Highly Valuable Beauty Lessons Kate Middleton Has Taught Us Over The Years

It feels like once you leave school you only ever wear your hair up if you're lazing about at home or in the gym. Kate is proof that ponytails can look incredibly chic, they just need a little bit of elevation to take them from the sofa to the streets. Plus they're a great way to eke out the last days of your blow dry. Simply brush your blow dried hair back into a ponytail just above the nape of your neck and keep a section out to wrap around your elastic. If you're lacking volume you can always use celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton's trick of splitting your hair into two to give the illusion of volume.