Kate Middleton’s Monochrome Make-Up: How This Cost-Effective Hack Can Update Your Look In Seconds

It only ever takes one outing from Kate Middleton, or rather, the Princess of Wales, for a new beauty trend to take root. Last month was no different. Kate attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London. She wore a pre-owned blue Chanel double-breasted blazer and a pretty game-changing beauty look.
At first glance, nothing much is different, but to a trained eye Kate is quite clearly dipping her toe in the monochrome make-up trend.
What is monochrome make-up?
Monochrome make-up involves wearing one colour on most areas of your face. In Kate's case, you can see she is wearing the same colour on her lips as she is on her cheeks. Monochrome make-up is most wearable when you choose to hero a cream blusher shade.
Pros in the know like to wash a bendable cream blusher across cheeks and the bridge of your nose, before painting onto your lips with either fingertips or a brush, and even washing it across your eyelids - either to warm up a bare base, or add a glow to the eyeshadow already in place. Kate quite often sports a flush of rosy blusher, but normally pairs it with a subtle hint of lip liner in a more neutral shade, a sheer slick of gloss and a brown smoky eye. Here, Kate's lip matches the shade of her blusher and the result? A warm, flushed flow that defies the dulling onset of winter.
Keen to make like Kate and try out the monochrome make-up look? Make a play for the cream blush options in Grazia's edit of the best blushers to buy now.
Shop: The Best Blushers To Buy Now
Best Blushers On The Market - Grazia 2022
A creamy, and easy to apply stick, swipe these candy coloured balms onto the apples of cheeks for a healthy glow with a dewy finish.
There's a reason that this 2 in 1 stick blush and lip colour sold out almost immediately. Available in 10 shades of pinks, browns, and burgundies to cater to dark skin tones, these are highly pigmented cheek colours with guaranteed long wear. We're praying for a swift restock..
Selena Gomez' Rare Beauty is steadily becoming a firm favourite on social media for its high quality formulations and shelfie-ready packaging. Use a little of this liquid blush for a soft focus, blended out flush or build up for head turning colour.
For a natural, soft finish this cream blush melts into cheeks for velvet smooth, sheer, matte colour infused with moisturising murumuru and cupuacu butters.
Jamie Genevieve knows good make up, and the Vieve Sunset Blusher is an indicator of her prowess. Vegan and cruelty-free but not compromising on colour, this punchy blush is a makeup artists dream.
This two-toned powder blush in dusky pink and champagne shimmer lends skin a rosy glow that is super flattering.
Looking to bolster your complexion on the go? Try this nifty blusher stick blended with nourishing Grape Extract and Ayurvedic oils to boost skins hydration, too.
Celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta clearly thought about all skin types and tones when designing the Major Headlines Double Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo. With two formulas that you can even pair together, one is a creamy balm, the other a soft powder for your healthiest, life-like glow.
You can't go wrong with this creamy, dreamy blusher. A little goes a long way and you can just dab it in with finger tips for a flushed-from-within glow and a dewy finish.
We were beyond excited when Jessica Alba dropped her natural beauty collection last year. And it does not disappoint. The standout? This lightweight, buildable cream blush.
Ask any beauty junkie what their favourite blush is and we can guarantee Nars Orgasm Blush will rank very high. In fact, in 2017 it was reported that one blush sold every two minutes. And we're not surprised - it's the perfect peachy pink that gives a sun-kissed flush.
So beautiful, this ombre blush of sunset hues adds a pop of colour to cheeks in one fell sweep. Coral is especially flattering on warm, olive skin-tones.
This multi-tasking cream colour compact can be used on cheeks, lips and even eyes. Simply press on with fingertips and blend in.
Swirl this hybrid of blush and highlighter atop cheekbones for a luminous flush.
Add a pop of colour to your makeup look with this lightweight gel formula. It's great for a natural, sheer finish.
If you prefer a matte finish over dewy, opt for this cream blush that dries down to a powder finish. Blended with kaolin clay, the formula absorbs oil and will stay put all day/night long.