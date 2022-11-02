Kate Middleton’s Monochrome Make-Up: How This Cost-Effective Hack Can Update Your Look In Seconds

It only ever takes one outing from Kate Middleton, or rather, the Princess of Wales, for a new beauty trend to take root. Last month was no different. Kate attended the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London. She wore a pre-owned blue Chanel double-breasted blazer and a pretty game-changing beauty look.

At first glance, nothing much is different, but to a trained eye Kate is quite clearly dipping her toe in the monochrome make-up trend.

What is monochrome make-up?

Monochrome make-up involves wearing one colour on most areas of your face. In Kate's case, you can see she is wearing the same colour on her lips as she is on her cheeks. Monochrome make-up is most wearable when you choose to hero a cream blusher shade.

Pros in the know like to wash a bendable cream blusher across cheeks and the bridge of your nose, before painting onto your lips with either fingertips or a brush, and even washing it across your eyelids - either to warm up a bare base, or add a glow to the eyeshadow already in place. Kate quite often sports a flush of rosy blusher, but normally pairs it with a subtle hint of lip liner in a more neutral shade, a sheer slick of gloss and a brown smoky eye. Here, Kate's lip matches the shade of her blusher and the result? A warm, flushed flow that defies the dulling onset of winter.

Keen to make like Kate and try out the monochrome make-up look? Make a play for the cream blush options in Grazia's edit of the best blushers to buy now.

