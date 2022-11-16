7 Times Kate Middleton Channelled Princess Mia Through Her Hair And Make-Up

With news having just dropped that The Princess Diaries 3 is now officially in the works, allow us a moment of reflection. The journey of Mia - or rather, Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi - from high school wallflower to Princess of Genovia inspired a cult following from the moment The Princess Diaries hit cinema screens in 2001. It was arguably Anne Hathaway's breakout movie role, and a sequel soon followed in 2004 - The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which saw Chris Pine embark on a love-hate relationship with Princess Mia ahead of her coronation.
At around the same time another soon-to-be Princess was making headlines in the UK - Kate Middleton - and the similarities between the now Princess of Wales and Genovia's fictional Princess Mia are remarkable, not least when it comes to their hair and beauty habits. Unconvinced? Get back to us after you've scrolled through our evidence below:
Kate Middleton Channelling The Princess Diaries
Note the rosy flush that both Kate and Anne Hathaway's Princess Mia - seen here in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement - have in common. Coincidentally both, too, have chosen to emphasise the pink wash of colour across their cheeks with an outfit in a similar shade. Keen to mimic look? Add a hit of radiance with what is reportedly Kate's favourite highlighter, you can shop it here.
Only seasoned royals know the real tricks of the trade when it comes to wearing priceless tiaras. Both Kate and Princess Mia have locked down the sturdy updo here, for example, a structured style that has enough grip in it to hold the glistening piece of jewellery in place all night long. Top stylists will tell you that said tiara-proof grip comes from tension in the style - loose, low buns need not apply - and a more is more approach to hairspray.
You can't opt for just any old hairstyle when you're wearing a royal-garden-party-worthy hat, and by the time we get to Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Princess Mia knows it. Hats lend a look formality, so it makes sense to offset that with something polished, yet undone. Both Kate and Princess Mia's glossy, loose waves here hit exactly the right note.
Both Kate and Princess Mia seem to be wearing a very similar shade of nude lipstick here, one that tones in perfectly with the wash of colour they have blended across their cheeks. It's a trick of the beauty trade called monochrome make-up - using a single colour across your lips, your cheeks an even your eyelids - and it's a sure-fire route to locking down the elusive no-makeup-makeup look. See Kate demonstrating more of the same here.
Fast forward to the end of Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and marvel at how similar the pair's wedding looks are. Note this film came out a full seven years before Kate and William's sensation of a royal wedding in 2011. There's lace, there's underlay, the bouquets are undeniably similar, the tiara, the veil, and yes, just the right amount of make-up. Enough definition around the eyes to add a touch of glamour to millions of paparazzi shots that would whizz around the world, enough blush and lip colour to boost that quintessential bridal glow.
Both Kate and Princess Mia have locked down a covetable glow worthy of a royal. Whether skincare's behind it - we suspect regular facials are at play here - luminous foundation or a cherry-picked highlighter recommended by one of their regular make-up artists, both know the worth of lit-from-within radiance when you're being photographed any time you step out in public.
Both Kate and Princess Mia know the value of a good updo, particularly when it comes to making a public appearance in less than agreeable weather. You needn't worry about stray hairs being whipped around into your lipgloss by the wind, plus it's an ideal means of flaunting whichever set of statement earrings you've borrowed from the royal collection.