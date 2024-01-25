PSA: Aldi Is Dropping A £4.99 Dupe Of A Cult Classic Mascara

Aldi is well known for its ability to create eye-wateringly overt dupes. In the past few months alone, it has consistently churned out its own versions of viral, premium products at an impressive pace. Read: Aldi's answer to Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush , Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits , Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rogue , and even a hairdryer inspired by the Dyson Supersonic . The reviews? Perhaps surprisingly, they’re consistently good, with the budget supermarket having now become something of a mecca for beauty obsessives throughout the UK.

When it comes to dupes, however, we do err on the side of caution. They’re rarely (almost never, in fact) exact copies, despite what the outer packaging would have you believe. In saying that, Aldi’s dupes do often catch the attention of beauty journalists, and in the past, we’ve considered several to be great options for those on a budget. Aldi's newest make-up dupe will hit the shelves on the 25th of February and will no doubt dominate #DupeTok – the corner of the internet where creators compare dupes to their high end counterparts. Enter the Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara, £4.99 which is, by all accounts, a copy of Lancôme’s cult classic Hypnôse Drama Mascara , £29. But how do they compare?

Revealed: Aldi’s, Lacura Dramatic Lash Mascara, Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Dupe

Aldi's Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Mascara Dupe

Our Verdict

Grazia’s Junior Beauty Editor Rachael says: ‘You best believe that there’s something of a scramble to try out new Aldi launches when they land on the Grazia beauty desk. Will this one live up to the hype? Honestly, initial impressions would indicate that it’s a yes. From the get-go there's a considerable likeness to Lancôme’s iconic mascara. Both share the same sleek packaging, grooved bristles and full-bodied wand. The formula looks similarly creamy too, although this isn’t exactly unusual when it comes to a mascara. I applied two coats of Lancôme’s mascara to one eye and two of Aldi’s to the other. The application felt identical, and the immediate results were the same - big, dramatic, fluttery lashes. Impressive stuff, thus far. However, when it comes to longevity Aldi’s iteration doesn’t come close to Lancôme’s. By the end of the day there was slight flaking while the premium brand stayed sitting pretty perfectly until bed-time. Would I recommend this dupe? For £3.99, yes, why not – if you don’t mind checking for light smudging every so often, that is. But Lancôme fans are unlikely to be swayed away from the OG. It sells out the world over for a reason, after all. And while Aldi’s version is good, it just doesn’t quite match-up to the original.