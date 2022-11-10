‘It’s The Paris Filter In A Bottle’: TikTokers Are Obsessed With Kate Moss’s £36 Foundation

If you make a beeline for products that promise glowing skin, this one's for you. Since going viral on TikTok - it has over 26m views and counting - one bottle of the stuff now sells every two minutes worldwide. Meet Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation, £36. It supplies sheer coverage, smoothes and hydrates skin.

According to Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram account this week, even longtime friend of Charlotte's and face of the brand Kate Moss has been wearing it. Kate stepped out in London this week with a glow-laden 'out out' make-up look. Her looked facial-fresh and radiant, and according to Charlotte Tilbury it's all down to her bottle of Flawless Filter Foundation. Charlotte Tilbury breaks down Kate's entire make-up look below:

Grazia caught up with Sofia Tilbury - niece to beauty boss Charlotte Tilbury - backstage at London Fashion Week last season. The renowned make-up artist used the foundation on models at the David Koma show. The brief was 'glow' and, for Sofia, using Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation was a given. 'This product is like the Instagram filter Paris in a bottle,' she said.

It's an entirely unique product: often imitated but never successfully duped. Charlotte herself says that it is inspired by the flattering nature of old Hollywood lighting. It can be used three ways: to prime (use underneath make-up for a subtle sheen), as a glow-laden, barely-there foundation, or as a highlighter.

Needless to say, TikTok are all over it, too.

