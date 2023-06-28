I Spy Kate Middleton’s Favourite Lip Gloss

Kate Middleton, or rather the Princess of Wales as she is now known, was out and about again this week visiting the new facilities at Hope Street, a residential community in Southampton. Wearing a beautiful pair of baroque pearl earrings and a polka dot navy dress, Kate greeted the crowd with a smile and a glossy smile at that. In fact, I rather suspect I can pinpoint exactly which lip gloss Kate was wearing.

Those in the know will be aware that once upon a time Kate was photographed at Wimbledon reapplying Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, £21 back in 2019. This event was remarkable because royals actively avoid showing any preference for brands publicly if they can avoid doing so. The camera lenses were quick to zoom in on this particular lip gloss moment, however.

Kate Applies Her Favourite Lip Gloss At Wimbledon In 2019

Getty

The shade of lip gloss Kate wore this week bears a striking resemblance to the 05 Candy Shimmer shade of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector - a bright peach take on pink that perks up skin a treat. As a seasoned beauty director who wears my own Clarins Natural Lip Perfector lip gloss on a weekly basis, I'd bet on this being the exact shade Kate opted for this week. Shop the Princess-approved buy below: