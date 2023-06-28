  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

I Spy Kate Middleton’s Favourite Lip Gloss

Is it the same lip gloss the Princess of Wales was spotted holding at Wimbledon?

Kate Middleton Lip Gloss
by Annie Vischer |
Posted

Kate Middleton, or rather the Princess of Wales as she is now known, was out and about again this week visiting the new facilities at Hope Street, a residential community in Southampton. Wearing a beautiful pair of baroque pearl earrings and a polka dot navy dress, Kate greeted the crowd with a smile and a glossy smile at that. In fact, I rather suspect I can pinpoint exactly which lip gloss Kate was wearing.

BUTTON

Those in the know will be aware that once upon a time Kate was photographed at Wimbledon reapplying Clarins Natural Lip Perfector, £21 back in 2019. This event was remarkable because royals actively avoid showing any preference for brands publicly if they can avoid doing so. The camera lenses were quick to zoom in on this particular lip gloss moment, however.

Kate Applies Her Favourite Lip Gloss At Wimbledon In 2019

Getty

The shade of lip gloss Kate wore this week bears a striking resemblance to the 05 Candy Shimmer shade of Clarins' Natural Lip Perfector - a bright peach take on pink that perks up skin a treat. As a seasoned beauty director who wears my own Clarins Natural Lip Perfector lip gloss on a weekly basis, I'd bet on this being the exact shade Kate opted for this week. Shop the Princess-approved buy below:

1. Clarins Natural Lip Perfector

Claris Lip Gloss
Clarins

Buy now

Description

A buttery take on lip gloss, Clarins' Natural Lip Perfectors are sheer and brimming with vitamins,

Claris Lip Gloss
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us