‘I’m Never Buying Another Blush Again’: Meet The £19 Blusher Taking Over TikTok

Cream make-up formulas are having a real moment. Gen Z rave about them on TikTok and laud the radiance boost they lend skin. One cream blusher, in particular, is currently making waves on the social media platform. Meet Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, £19.

If Rare Beauty is ringing bells and you haven't tried any of their products before, it's likely because you caught some of the fanfare it launched to on social media. It's Selena Gomez' make-up brand and has so far proved its muster. Well thought-through and efficacious formulas are at the core of this range.

If you're yet to see the blush in action, watch TikTok users wax lyrical about it below. Pay attention to how little product they use, and how well it blends into the skin. A small amount goes a long way.

Watch: TikTok Users Applying Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

The applicator picks up a lot of product when you take it out of the bottle. Notice how TikTokers are only applying one tiny dot to the apples of the cheeks? There's method behind their caution. This product is densely pigmented - it's why so many love it - and one dot is ample if a healthy-looking glow is your M.O.

There are a wide spectrum of shades to choose from, too, ranging from dusky rose pink to bright coral.

Available in 11 shades.