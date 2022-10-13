Do You Need This New £330 Hairdryer?

Let's get serious for a second. When it comes to hair dryers, how much is too much? Technological advances in the area of haircare means that your usual run-of-the-mill dryer might not cut it anymore. The latest features include ionic technology, noise reduction and compounded ceramics, and that's just the start, design and function is a whole other (very alluring) beast.

Such advances are usually accompanied with a hefty price tag, and we mean hefty. But, when you consider the bang you get for you buck, things start making sense.

Enter new kid on the block Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer. Priced at a cool £329, this tool gives the humble hair dryer a run for its money (literally). But, is it worth it? We investigate below.

How Does It Work?

Taking inspiration from the natural process of water evaporation via sunshine and wind, Zuvi has developed its patented LightCare system which accelerates this natural occurence in wet hair - all without the use of extremely hot air that comes hand in hand with traditional dryers.

Running in tandem with that, the brand's LightCare™ uses light and cooler air to dry hair with speed and comfort. It gets better. The use of infrared light energy maps hair and can precisley dry the water on the hair surface, while leaving the internal cortex healthier, with 109% more hydration compared to using overheated air from traditional hair dryers. This is seriously clever science at its finest, in my humble opinion.

The LightCare tech allows for drying at low temperatures of 44°C, rather than 60°C which is shockingly the average temperature of traditional dryers. The rise of hair skinification has taught us that good hair starts with a healthy scalp and Zuvi has payed attention by ensuring that the scalp remains cooler and comfortable throughout the drying process.

What Are The Results Like?

Quite like our skin, hydration is key to hair health. With overheat comes breakage and split ends, so it is important that the core of the hair retains natural levels of moisture, this will help to retain its strength and structure. Thanks to its patented technology, the Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer increases internal moisture by 109%.

There are also improvements in hair smoothness, shine, strength and colour retention. It's work on coloured hair is perhaps most impressive. During its lab trial, the Halo provided longer lasting colour as its cool temperatures slowed colour loss.

What's Included In The Box?

The barrel itself features five different modes: Care, Soft, Fast, Style and Cool, and each mode caters to different requirements. For instance if your you have a sensitive scalp or want to dry your child's hair, opt for the soft mode.

Then comes the accessories, which include Styling Concentrator, Diffuser and Gentle Air Attachment. Again, each will help you to achieve a desired finish, curly hair types will love the Diffuser, while those who fancy a straight finish should use the Style mode and Styling Concentrator head.