Revlon Salon’s One-Step Hair Volumiser Is Discounted With 50% Off – Tell Everyone

Hair hot brushes have been all the rage in recent years thanks to their ability to fake a salon-grade bouncy blow dry at home. But of all the tools on the market, one has continuously reigned supreme. Revlon Salon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser quickly achieved viral-status for its easy delivery of oomph at the roots, smooth shine and voluminous finish.

Taking TikTok by storm, currently #revlonhairdryerbrush has 389.4M views on the app, with social user's continuously raving about its unbelievable results. Considering the TikTok tutorials, it's not hard to see why this tool has amassed 4.5 star rating with 26,491 reviews on Amazon.

If you now feel an itch to trial the tool yourself, now would be the time. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Revlon Salon tool is currently on sale for £36.99, down 40% from its original £62.99 retail price.

So why should you invest? For me, this tool is at the centre of all hot brushes that have either preceded or succeeded it. It's a 2-in-1 styling tool that essentially packs the power of a dryer, but with the results of a volume-enhancing styler. The inclusion of ionic technology gives allows for a salon-like finish, meaning less frizz and shinier hair. Plus, it features ceramic technology which helps reduce over-styling damage with even heat distribution. So, locks are taken well care of.

One of its biggest selling points though, it that is can be used on most hair textures, from straight to 4C kinky coils, as long as you use the appropriate settings for your hair texture.