We Tried And Tested Every Product From PATTERN By Tracee Ellis Ross

Gallery PATTERN Beauty By Tracee Ellis Ross

My curls are 3c, so even though it can get matted if not washed, as soon as it’s wet it’s pretty easy to manage. I started with the cleansing shampoo which at 230ml I was surprised was smaller than the conditioner bottle at 384ml. But I need not have worried I would run through the bottle quickly because I used around half a palm size of the product and worked it through.

Be aware this is a cleansing shampoo, so don’t expect a lot of foaming action as it works to remove build-up and residue. It includes ingredients like antioxidant-rich Matcha Green Tea, Aloe Vera and Panthenol but isn’t sulphate-free. However, it doesn’t contain any harsh, hair-stripping solvents so my hair didn’t feel dried out which can happen after shampooing. I did feel the need to go in with another round to get rid of all of the product out of my hair after having my natural curls out. You can use the hydrating shampoo instead for an extra moisture boost.