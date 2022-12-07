Kate Middleton’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Kate Middleton is known for a lot of things — marrying Prince William, having the best wardrobe around, being mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — but from a beauty perspective what she is perhaps most infamous for is her hair. There’s no doubt about it, Kate’s big, bouncy blow-dry is one of the most recognisable hairstyles around and that's on a global level. Since Kate was first rumoured to be dating Prince William back in her St Andrews days the world has been obsessed with her brunette do.

Back in 2020 while visiting the University of Derby to talk with students about 2020's pandemic, Kate debuted a brand new hairstyle complete with loose waves and beautiful, blonde highlights. It was the perfect Autumn revamp and the masses went crazy for it.

2020 and 2021 and their various lockdowns meant glimpses of the Duchess of Cambridge were in short supply, save for the odd screenshot from one or two of her many Zoom calls, but now that the royals events calendar is back in full swing, a brand new roster of Duchess of Cambridge hairstyles is on show.

Most recently at the Royal Christmas Eve carols, Kate's return to immaculate waves proved a serious talking point (along with her piano playing skills). And at the 'No Time to Die' premier in September, her intricate up do was a homage to true Bond Girl style, and the post-lockdown look celebrated a return to full scale glamour after a year of practicality, and marked the first time we had seen Kate at an entertainment event since May.

The Duchess of Cambridge has experimented with quite a few looks over the years. From chocolate brown curls to loose caramel waves. Remember her penchant for hair nets and low buns? Then there are the numerous half-up-half-down dos, serious inspiration there.

Here’s a nostalgic look back at Kate Middleton’s complete hair evolution:

