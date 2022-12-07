Kate Middleton’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Kate Middleton is known for a lot of things — marrying Prince William, having the best wardrobe around, being mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — but from a beauty perspective what she is perhaps most infamous for is her hair. There’s no doubt about it, Kate’s big, bouncy blow-dry is one of the most recognisable hairstyles around and that's on a global level. Since Kate was first rumoured to be dating Prince William back in her St Andrews days the world has been obsessed with her brunette do.
Back in 2020 while visiting the University of Derby to talk with students about 2020's pandemic, Kate debuted a brand new hairstyle complete with loose waves and beautiful, blonde highlights. It was the perfect Autumn revamp and the masses went crazy for it.
2020 and 2021 and their various lockdowns meant glimpses of the Duchess of Cambridge were in short supply, save for the odd screenshot from one or two of her many Zoom calls, but now that the royals events calendar is back in full swing, a brand new roster of Duchess of Cambridge hairstyles is on show.
Most recently at the Royal Christmas Eve carols, Kate's return to immaculate waves proved a serious talking point (along with her piano playing skills). And at the 'No Time to Die' premier in September, her intricate up do was a homage to true Bond Girl style, and the post-lockdown look celebrated a return to full scale glamour after a year of practicality, and marked the first time we had seen Kate at an entertainment event since May.
The Duchess of Cambridge has experimented with quite a few looks over the years. From chocolate brown curls to loose caramel waves. Remember her penchant for hair nets and low buns? Then there are the numerous half-up-half-down dos, serious inspiration there.
Here’s a nostalgic look back at Kate Middleton’s complete hair evolution:
Browse: Kate Middleton's Entire Hair Evolution In Pictures
SEE: Kate Middleton's Hair Evolution - Grazia
This picture from Kate's childhood proves that the Duchess has been a fan of curtain bangs for a long, long time.
For Kate and Will's graduation from St Andrews University, Kate kept her hair sleek and swept to the side.
Our first look at Kate's signature style – a bouncy blow dry with lots of layers.
Kate's simple, beachy waves are the perfect summer style, very suitable for a day at the polo.
Kate wore her long locks in a casual, wavy style while walking around London.
For the official engagement portraits celebrating their engagement, Kate wore his signature bouncy blow dry.
The night before her wedding to Prince William, Kate was seen with voluminous, straight hair.
For the royal wedding, Kate wore her shoulder-length chestnut hair in a half-up half-down style, complete with a tiara and veil.
While attending the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner, we saw a more glamorous side to the Duchess as she sports a chic, sleek style.
At the opening of The Natural History Museum's Treasures Gallery, Kate debuted brunch, highlighted hair with shorter layers accenting her face.
While visiting the National Fishing Heritage Centre, Kate sported wavy hair with new curtain bangs.
While outside the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince George, Kate wore her hair in very loose waves, showcasing her blonde highlights.
At the The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon, Kate debuted a new, blonder hair colour with long, loose waves.
To meet Poppy Day Supporters at Kensington Palace, the Duchess demonstrated the perfect way to style a middle part with loose, bouncy waves.
While visiting Only Connect with Prince William, Kate showed off some autumnal highlights in her deep brown hair.
We see a much sleeker version of Kate's hair here, with loose waves and a tied-back style.
The Duchess is no stranger to gorgeous, glamorous hair, as seen here while at The Portrait Gala 2014: Collecting To Inspire at the National Portrait Gallery.
While attending The Royal Film performance Of 'Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom,' Kate tried out a new hairstyle – a sleek, low ponytail with loose layers framing her face.
On her last appearance before the birth of Princess Charlotte, Kate made her mark with her classic big, bouncy blow dry.
While giving the world the first glimpse at Princess Charlotte, Kate wore her long, chocolate hair in big, bouncy curls.
For a visit to the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party, Kate debuted a new chocolate brown colour and short style in her hair.
While visiting Dundee, Kate debuted a new fringe on her long locks.
Kate's hair has had a good chop and added some new highlights.
On a visit to Farms for City Children in Arlingham, England we saw Kate with much looser, more crimped waves that we're used to. We like it!
While attending the Queen's Birthday Party at the British Ambassadorial Residence in Berlin, Kate's dark brown hair was styled in a curlier, bouncier style than we're used to see from the Duchess.
On a visit to the White Garden in Kensington Palace, Kate sported a new lightened 'do.
Kate has gone darker and shorter for the winter.
Kate appeared outside the Lindo Wing after giving birth to Prince Louis sporting loose waves in her dark brown hair.
For the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate wore her hair in a simple style of loose waves under her fascinator.
Kate had gone for a rich, caramel colour to her hair.
Kate debuted chocolate brown locks while visiting the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in Kennington.
After her quick change back to chocolate brown, the Duchess once again returns to caramel highlights.
For the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Somerset House, Kate sported a stunning golden caramel hair colour.
For Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London Kate debuted a beautiful, golden honey colour in her hair.
On a royal tour to Ireland with Prince William, Kate sported a brand new fringe in her shoulder-length hair.
For one of her first in-person appearances after lockdown, we saw Kate in sleek, straight hair swept to the side. It was a new look for the Duchess, and we loved it.
We don't usually see the Duchess sport a ponytail, but when we do, we love it.
On her October 2020 appearance at the University of Derby, Kate showed off her new beautiful blonde highlights.
On 8th November 2020 Kate attended the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London. This up do is a perfect and intricate example of how the Duchess of Cambridge carries off more complicated hair styles.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Scottish Ambulance Service at Newbridge near Edinburgh as part of their working visits across the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays and those beautiful lustrous waves are the star of the day.
We love a Kate Middleton half-up-half-down do! Here Kate smiles during a visit to Cardiff Castle with Prince William towards the end of their working visits across the UK in December 2020.
Kate takes to Zoom to speak to parents about home schooling mid-lockdown in January 2021. Her trademark bouncy blow-dry is on show.
In another Zoom appearace Kate speaks to Holocaust survivors and youth ambassadors to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
Kate's Wimbledon locks have been the highlight of many-a-match with her bouncy blow-dry out in all its glory.
An elegant chignon up-do at the 'No Time to Die' premier marked a well received return to glamour for Kate
Kate looked every bit the seasoned royal at the National Service of Remembrance in November, opting for a low chignon to accomodate her Michael Kors 'Breakfast at Tiffanys' hat.
Wondering how to make Kate's signature voluminous waves work for casual day wear? The answer is a glossy high pony.
December marked the return of the bouncy blow dry (albeit with a side parting) for a festive evening of Christmas Carols. Who knew Kate could play the piano?
Kate debuted a style that was decidedly Gen Z on her Royal Tour in the Caribbean: a straight, slicked back middle parting that shows her features beautifully.
While visiting Swansea, Wales in September 2022, Kate went back to her middle parted roots but this time with a XXL length.
For the first occasion in which King Charles hosted a state visit as monarch in Buckingham Palace, Kate marked the event by wearing Princess Diana's tiara and perfectly arranged low bun.
Full-looking and deep waved, on her second day visiting Boston in early December, Kate let her swingy hair cascade down her shoulders.
Sporting the classic half-up half-down style, Kate gave the chic look a touch of volume with added lift to the fronts of her hair.
Making a serious case for the deep, side swept comb over, Kate's locks for the Earthshot Prize ceremony were as voluminous and bouncy as ever.
Returning home for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, Kate wore the Lotus Flower Tiara, marking the first time she's sported the headpiece since 2015. Switching up her signature Boston look, she wore her hair centre parted, straight and lifted at the root to prop up the tiara perfectly.
READ MORE: 20 Of The Most Iconic Celebrity Hair Transformations
READ MORE: Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle's Favourite High Street Jewellery Brand Missoma Just Launched An Advent Calendar