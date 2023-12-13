Everything You Need To Know About Kate Middleton And Prince William’s Relationship

As The Crown draws to a close, the historical events it depicts feel increasingly familiar. In part two of the sixth and final season, that includes the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton's courtship at St Andrews University.

But when did they actually first meet? Who did they both date before they got together? And did Carole Middleton really orchestrate the whole thing? In the hit Netflix show, we see them flirt with each other in the library and get drunk at house parties, and we also see Kate walk down the charity fashion show catwalk in that see-through dress.

After first meeting in 2001, the Prince and Princess of Wales – or 'Kate and Wills' to the royal elite – have (almost) been together ever since. And after getting married at Westminster Abbey in 2011, they now have three children together – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

So how did it all begin? The Crown tells one story, but we've done some digging to work out what happened in real life.

How did Kate Middleton and Prince William meet?

Prince William and Kate Middleton met in their first year of university at St Andrews in Scotland. They were both studying History of Art until Prince William switched to Geography in his second year.

As the second heir to the throne (now first), Prince William (played by Ed McVey) had to hold a press conference after he received his A Level results, revealing his plans for higher education. At the time, he told the press he was having a gap year and then planning to go to St Andrews because it's close to his beloved Balmoral Castle.

Kate and William later met on their course and became friends and legend has it William was won over when he saw Kate walk down the catwalk in a see-through dress at a charity fashion show. A moment that is, of course, recreated in The Crown.

Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meg Bellamy in Kate Middleton's iconic dress as portrayed in The Crown. (Photo: Netflix)

Did Kate Middleton base her university choices around Prince William?

If you use Peter Morgan's show as a history textbook, then it would seem that way. In the show, Kate Middleton (played by Meg Bellamy) confronts her mum during her first year Christmas holidays and says she forced her to change uni, take a gap year and do the same volunteering programme and art course as Prince William just so they could meet.

It's unlikely that we'll ever find out whether that's true or not. However, they did both volunteer with Raleigh International in Chile on their gap years... just a few weeks apart. Coincidence? Possibly not.

Did Kate's mum Carole arrange Kate and William's relationship?

The Crown paints Kate's mother Carole Middleton in a less than favourable light. At various points, we see her tuning into the radio in her car to find out Prince William's university plans, telling Kate to go after what she wants when she confesses to thinking Prince William is handsome, and scoffing at her daughter's first year boyfriend Rupert – as he's not quite who she had in mind.

In reality, Kate Middleton had planned to go to the University of Edinburgh and had even sorted her accommodation with two of her close friends. However, she pulled out at the last minute and reapplied to St Andrews (after Prince William announced that is where he would be attending).

In Tina Brown's book The Palace Papers, she writes: 'Carole has considerable strategic flair. Whenever Kate was bloodied in the ring, she retreated to Bucklebury (the Middleton's family home), where Coach Carole would dress her wounds, advise her on moves, and urge her to keep her eyes on the prize.'

She adds, 'Carole’s fingerprints are all over Kate’s first move on the royal chessboard.' Whatever happened, it worked out! And by the time the pair started at the same university in 2001, they were placed in the same dorm building and were on the same course. By second year, they were sharing a flat together and ended up dating shortly after.

Did Kate Middleton have a crush on Prince William as a teenager?

Rumour has it, Kate Middleton had a crush on Prince William long before they met. Around the time of their engagement, it was reported that Kate had a poster of Prince William hung up on her wall at boarding school. This became such a public talking point that Kate was asked about the rumours during their engagement interview.

One of Kate's boarding school room mates, Jessica Hay, had relayed the infamous story to royal biographer Katie Nicholl (who wrote Kate: The Future Queen) and said that Kate had photos of William on her wall and would say things like, 'there's no one quite like William.'

When the future Queen was asked about this rumour in their engagement interview, she said: 'He wishes! No. No, I had the Levi's guy on my wall, not a picture of William. Sorry!'

However, in The Crown we are shown a teenage Kate Middleton cutting out pictures of the royal prince in her bedroom after briefly meeting him at a Big Issue donation collection in London. 'He has kind eyes,' she says to her mother Carole. Later on when the pair are at St Andrews, however, the show suggests that it was William who had a crush on his new course mate.

Who was Kate Middleton's boyfriend Rupert at St Andrews?

Before Kate and William got together, they both dated other people. Can you believe it! In The Crown, Prince William is seen to be dating someone called Lola Airedale Cavendish Kinkade, while Kate Middleton starts seeing someone called Rupert Finch – she even brings him home to meet the family at Christmas.

But did that really happen? Well, according to our research, Prince William's first year girlfriend was actually called Olivia Hunt. He also dated a girl in the year above called Carly Massy-Birch, who got along with the prince because she's a 'country bumpkin'.

As for Kate, she really was in a relationship with someone called Rupert Finch before she got together with William. In the show, she and Rupert get together at university and she brings him home to meet the family during their first term, but in real life the pair met and dated during their time at Marlborough College.

Gallery Want to know more? Here's Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship timeline 1 of 21 1991: School Years Think Kate and Wills first locked eyes at University? Think again. It turns out the now-married parents of the future heirs to the throne actually crossed hockey sticks - sort of - at just nine years old. According the royal biographer, Kate Nicholls, Kate first saw William while his prep school was playing against hers in a Hockey match. Kate wasn't interested in boys at the time (unsurprising - as I'm sure you'll recall yourself, when you're 9 years old boys are mostly smelly, annoying creatures who you don't want to have much to do with), but Wills was the first to catch her eye due to the excitement generated around his arrival at the school. As the biographer put it, 'It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince, but certainly not the last.' 2 of 21 2001 - 2005: The University years It wasn't until 2001 that Kate and William's worlds collided again. The pair officially met as freshers at the University of St Andrews: allocated rooms near to each other in St Salvators Hall of Residence, they had both initially signed up for the same art history course. While William struggled to adjust to campus life at first, Kate persuaded him to stay, with the Prince eventually switching to a geography degree. For their second year, they moved into a student house along with two other friends, but romance didn't blossom until the end of 2003, when Kate split up with her boyfriend (a fellow St Andrews student). The relationship became public knowledge when they were photographed on a skiing trip to Klosters in 2004; the following year, the pair were pictured together on their graduation day. 3 of 21 2006: Post-graduation These were the golden years for Kate and Wills early relationship - while they took very separate paths after university (the former working as a party planner for her parents' company, the latter starting officer training at Sandhurst) but their relationship continued to go from strength to strength. It's at this point, several years into the romance, that Kate began to appear at William's side for important events, proving that she'd very much become part of the (royal) family. The pair attended the wedding of William's step-sister Laura Parker Bowles in the summer of 2006, but Kate's most significant appearance came later in the year, when she watched William graduate from Sandhurst (a ceremony that also counted the Queen and Prince Charles among its guests). 4 of 21 2007: The break up (and speedy make up) After reports emerged that Kate and William's relationship had cooled, it was confirmed in April 2007 that the pair had parted ways, with the intense media interest doubtless a factor in the decision. The break, however, didn't last long, with the young couple back 'on' just a couple of months later, and Kate was photographed attending the Concert for Diana, marking the tenth anniversary of her sad passing, in July. Later looking back at the brief split in an interview announcing his engagement, William said: 'We were both very young […] we were both defining ourselves as such and being different characters. It was very much trying to find out way and we were growing up, it was just a bit of space – things worked out for the better.' 5 of 21 2008 - 2010: Relationship milestones April 2008 marked the first time that Kate had attended a high profile public event with her boyfriend since their brief split the previous year: along with members of his close family, she watched as William received his RAF wings (marking him as a qualified pilot) at a ceremony in Cranwell, definitively proving that all was well once again in the relationship. Just over two years later, the couple moved into their first home together, a cottage close to William's RAF base in Anglesey where they would remain for the next three years. 6 of 21 2010: The engagement When it comes to the engagement, where do we begin? The sell-out Issa dress? Diana's sapphire? The birth of the K-mid blowdry? William proposed his mother Diana's 18 carat sapphire and diamond engagement ring while the pair were on a Safari trip together in Kenya, later revealing that he had to carry this priceless heirloom around in his rucksack for around three weeks before eventually getting down on one knee. After weeks of speculation, the happy news was finally confirmed at a press conference just over a month later, held at St James's Palace, when Kate described her 'loving boyfriend' as 'a true romantic,' who had been 'supportive of her] in good times and also through the bad times.' And if that didn't sufficiently tug at your heartstrings, William's decision to give Kate his mother's ring as '[his] way of making sure [Diana] didn't miss out on today' certainly would. 'She's not going to be around to share in any of the fun and excitement of it all, so this is my way of keeping her sort of close to it all,' he explained. Mario Testino, whose images of Diana are among the most iconic shots of the late princess, was behind the lens for the couple's engagement photos. Kate opted to wear a white dress from high street favourite Reiss, which immediately sold out (just like her [blue Issa wrap dress, worn to the press conference). 7 of 21 2011: The royal wedding On 29th April 2011, William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey, in a ceremony thought to have been watched by as many as two billion people in more than 180 countries around the world. For her princess moment, Kate opted to wear a bespoke gown designed by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton, which rapidly became one of the most iconic (and most copied) wedding dresses of all time. 8 of 21 July 2011: The first royal tour As far as first royal gigs go, hosting Barack and Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace certainly isn't bad. After that, the newlyweds were put straight to work, embarking on their first overseas tour. The trip took in the United States and Canada, encompassing everything from a glamorous BAFTA event in LA to dragon boating to an appearance at a rodeo (comedy cowboy hats included). According to one royal biographer, Prince Charles was reportedly slightly displeased at the sheer volume of photo opportunities, branding their posing as 'tasteless,' but we loved every single one. 9 of 21 December 2012: A pregnancy announcement 'Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby,' read the official pregnancy announcement released by the Royal Family, adding 'The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news.' Kate's pregnancy was revealed earlier than usual, when she had not yet passed the first trimester, as she was admitted to hospital for acute morning sickness, or hyperemesis gradivarium. 10 of 21 July 2013: Prince George is born It's a boy! On 22nd July 2013, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge was born, becoming the third in line to the throne of Great Britain, behind his father William and grandfather Prince Charles, and ahead of his uncle, Prince Harry. The baby prince was christened in October, in the Royal Chapel at St James' Palace, wearing an antique christening gown that has been worn by royal babies as far back as 1841. 11 of 21 September 2014: Kate's second pregnancy is confirmed In September 2014, the Duke and Duchess had yet more happy news to share: an announcement from Clarence House confirmed that Prince George was set to become an older brother, as the Duchess was expecting her second child. Suffering again from acute morning sickness in the early stages of her pregnancy, the Duchess was forced to cancel a string of royal engagements. 12 of 21 May 2015: Princess Charlotte is born 'I hope it will be a girl this time,' Prince Charles told reporters after it was revealed that he would soon become a grandfather for the second time. Eight months later, on 2nd May 2015, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge was welcomed into the world, born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital (just like her older brother). 'I feel very, very lucky that George has got a little sister,' the Duchess later told an interviewer. 13 of 21 2015 - present: Family life Kate, William and their two young children continued to enjoy family life away from the cameras at their home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, with the young Prince eventually enrolling in nursery at the Westacre Montessori School. At the start of this year, however, it was announced that the royals would be moving to Kensington Palace in the autumn in order to step up their official engagements, also coinciding with the start of term at Thomas's Battersea, Prince George's new school. 'From this autumn, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace,' the official statement read. 'As they have in recent years, Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.' 14 of 21 May 2017: Pippa's wedding Just a few weeks after celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary, Kate and William attended the nuptials of her younger sister, Pippa, with their two young children taking on starring roles in the proceedings: George as a page boy and Charlotte as a bridesmaid, both kitted out in their wedding best from Pepa & Co. While Kate wasn't officially a bridesmaid for her younger sister, she did help keep the young bridal party (including a reprimanded Prince George) in line. See you at Harry's wedding, William and Kate? 15 of 21 September 2017: A third child is on the way On September 4th 2017, Kensington Palace release a statement confirming the Duchess of Cambridge's third pregnancy. 'Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,' it read. As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, causing her to cancel an engagement at Hornsey Road Children's Centre. Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge is the couples third child, born on the 28th April 2018 in St Mary's hospital, London. 16 of 21 2017-2018: The 'Fab Four' After a year of dating Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is reported to have met Kate and Princess Charlotte in January 2017. However it's not until a year later that the two Royal couples are officially photographed together - earning the title 'the Fab Four' at Anmer Hall as they walk to the Christmas Service. 17 of 21 2018: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding In May 2018, Princess Charlotte is a bridesmaid for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nuptials mark the first major Royal Wedding since Kate and Williams in 2011. Following the wedding however, rumours of a reported feud between the Duchesses emerge with sources claiming that Meghan left Kate in 'tears' over a series of demanding dress fittings for Princess Charlotte. 18 of 21 2018-2019: The 'Feud' Rumours A year after the Meghan and Harry's wedding, several attempts have been made to diffuse unflattering media headlines speculating over reports of a froideur between Kate and Meghan. As of March 2019 it's confirmed that the couples 'royal households' will split, meaning the couples will no longer share staff. Royal spokesperson's confirm that Kate and William's staff team will stay in Kensington Palace while Meghan and Harry's staff will be based in Buckingham Palace. Representatives are quick to confirm this is a planned move, and not due to rumors of growing tensions between the couples. 19 of 21 2020: The Couple Isolate At Anmer Hall Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the family decided to isolate at their home in Norfolk. But that didn't mean a stop to their royal engagements, as the pair visited surprised pupils at Casterton Primary Academy in Lancashire with a Zoom call, and have now, finally, returned to face-to-face engagements. 20 of 21 CREDIT: Getty 2020-2021: The Annual Christmas Card The Middletons' sent out this Christmas portrait, which sees the family in good spirits. It's believed the family are going to remain at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and resume homeschooling their children, after England was plunged into Lockdown 3. 21 of 21 CREDIT: @kensingtonpalace / Chris Floyd 2021: Ten Years Married Two gorgeous portraits were released by Kensington Palace in celebration of their tenth wedding anniversary. Still definitely in love!