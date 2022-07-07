Lily Allen Went For The Big Chop In A Major Hair Transformation

by Laura Capon |

With glam squads the size of an army, it's not hard to see why our favourite stars embrace change pretty often when it comes to their hair. While you and I may think twice about attempting a drastic hair transformation (so many risks) the A-listers are in good hands and can execute a style shift in the sure and certain knowledge that if, after a week they're over it, their go-to team of hair stylists will jump-to and rescue the situation.

The latest celebrity to undergo a drastic change is Lily Allen, who clearly decided that summer was the perfect time to chop it all off.

Lily posted a selfie to her Instagram stories with her new cut, captioning it, "George Northwood did it" and we should have known he was the man behind her effortlessly chic new bob.

George is renowned in the industry for his perfectly undone hair and Lily's chin-length textured bob and choppy fringe are testament to his signature look.

With clients including Alexa Chung and Daisy Edgar Jones, it's no wonder Lily chose George for such a drastic change. In fact, this might just be the inspiration you need to finally take the plunge and make that appointment.

After all, wouldn't it be nice to feel the breeze on the back of your neck this summer?

In another drastic change, Khloe Kardashian took to instagram to showcase her beautiful natural curly hair. Sadly Khloe (who's been victim of a lot of negative comments online) felt the need to pre-empt any negativity by captioning the photo: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)." But we think she looks mega as always.

And while it might seem like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners change up their hair more often than we change our bedding (Kylie, Kim - we're looking at you two,) Kourtney Kardashian usually plays it pretty safe with her long, ultra dark locks.

But Kourt took to instagram to reveal a much shorter bob than we've ever seen her with before. Flipping her parting over to one side, Kourtney's new choppy bob is packed full of volume and gives off a cool 90s vibe that we're very much into.

Kourtney Kardashian's not the only celeb who's ditched their lengths in order for a shorter crop. Only a few weeks ago Katie Holmes showcased her new, much shorter ‘do and we’re totally here for it.

©Getty images

A stark contrast from her longer lengths (pictured below), her shoulder-grazing bob is full of a body with a carefree edge. And if her wardrobe is anything to go by (cardigan sets anyone?), this new look is set to be summer’s biggest hair trend.

©Getty

For more hair inspiration, we've rounded up the best celebrity hairstyle switches, and have taken a trip down memory lane to see their hair evolutions...