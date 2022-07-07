Lily Allen Went For The Big Chop In A Major Hair Transformation

With glam squads the size of an army, it's not hard to see why our favourite stars embrace change pretty often when it comes to their hair. While you and I may think twice about attempting a drastic hair transformation (so many risks) the A-listers are in good hands and can execute a style shift in the sure and certain knowledge that if, after a week they're over it, their go-to team of hair stylists will jump-to and rescue the situation.
The latest celebrity to undergo a drastic change is Lily Allen, who clearly decided that summer was the perfect time to chop it all off.
Lily posted a selfie to her Instagram stories with her new cut, captioning it, "George Northwood did it" and we should have known he was the man behind her effortlessly chic new bob.
George is renowned in the industry for his perfectly undone hair and Lily's chin-length textured bob and choppy fringe are testament to his signature look.
With clients including Alexa Chung and Daisy Edgar Jones, it's no wonder Lily chose George for such a drastic change. In fact, this might just be the inspiration you need to finally take the plunge and make that appointment.
After all, wouldn't it be nice to feel the breeze on the back of your neck this summer?
In another drastic change, Khloe Kardashian took to instagram to showcase her beautiful natural curly hair. Sadly Khloe (who's been victim of a lot of negative comments online) felt the need to pre-empt any negativity by captioning the photo: "I rarely wear my natural hair texture. Felt kinda cute with it (please don’t ruin the feeling)." But we think she looks mega as always.
And while it might seem like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenners change up their hair more often than we change our bedding (Kylie, Kim - we're looking at you two,) Kourtney Kardashian usually plays it pretty safe with her long, ultra dark locks.
But Kourt took to instagram to reveal a much shorter bob than we've ever seen her with before. Flipping her parting over to one side, Kourtney's new choppy bob is packed full of volume and gives off a cool 90s vibe that we're very much into.
Kourtney Kardashian's not the only celeb who's ditched their lengths in order for a shorter crop. Only a few weeks ago Katie Holmes showcased her new, much shorter ‘do and we’re totally here for it.
A stark contrast from her longer lengths (pictured below), her shoulder-grazing bob is full of a body with a carefree edge. And if her wardrobe is anything to go by (cardigan sets anyone?), this new look is set to be summer’s biggest hair trend.
For more hair inspiration, we've rounded up the best celebrity hairstyle switches, and have taken a trip down memory lane to see their hair evolutions...
21 Of The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations
K Stew, like so many others, seemingly had enough of the typical long Hollywood hairstyle and chopped hers into a pixie crop, and then bleached it...and then shaved it into a buzz cut. Is there much else she can trial out?
It's no surprise that supermodel, Kaia Gerber can pull off blonde and brunette. Transitioning slowly over lockdown, her hair has taken a journey from rich brown to warm honey and now bright blonde.
Experimental, daring and fun - Lady Gaga loves to mix up her looks and we've seen her dabble with blue mermaid hair, bright pink and as of late - she's back to blonde.
Style queen Kim isn't shy to testing out trends and toeing the sartorial borderline (or wearing nothing at all and 'breaking the Internet'), and the same goes with her recent hair choices. We have always known Kim, like her sisters, to have long sleek dark brown hair that is so shiny we can see our reflections in it, yet over the past couple of years she has been switching up her look. In 2015 she bleached it white blonde. Since she has gone for a load of different, colourful options and is now rocking a deep red. We salute her efforts.
Singing sensation, Ariana Grande is famously known for her sky high ponytail that she's donned ever since her career took off in 2014. Over the years its seen various incarnations with a full fringe, a half-up half-down do and blonde highlights.
Jennifer Lawrence's beauty has not been compromised by any of her hairstyle choices, but she looked the most striking with an ice blonde bob when she attended the Global Fan Screening of X-Men Apocalypse in 2016.
The model with legs for miles, Jourdan Dunn has experimented with her hair since making it in the modelling world. And she always looks amazing.
We all remember when Emma Watson transformed into a woman before our eyes when she stepped out onto the red carpet for the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 with a dramatic pixie cut. She told the Metro back in 2010 that the choice to cut her hair was an ode to the end of the Harry Potter era and also signified her desire to establish her own identity, separate from Hermione Granger.'I didn't get to experiment with dyeing and chopping off my hair like most teenagers. It also felt, right, I'm 20, I'm not a little girl any more. I'd been on Harry Potter for ten years so I needed to mark the end of it in some way. I needed a drastic change and that's what the crop was all about.'
Emma Stone is not a natural redhead, believe it or not, but kept the colour after she dyed it for a film role.
Before Lily James's big on-screen moment playing Cinderella in the 2015 Disney adaptation, she had dark brown locks. But after she rocketed to fame she kept her long blonde princess hair. Now she's back to her sleek, darker hair.
Now, Kylie Jenner should win awards for the amounts of times she has re-styled her hair. Granted, some of them are wigs, but how can one person look good with hair every colour of the rainbow? Out of the three we've chosen, we can't help but be drawn to the pink do. But we also think she looks great with bronde hair.
Who could forget the hair chameleon herself, Rihanna. Since the days of 'Pon de Replay' back in 2005 she has tried an array of looks and made-over her hair from one extreme to another, sometimes a few times in one year. Although her hairstyles are ephemeral they leave a lasting impression; we adored her bright red 'Only Girl In The World' look in 2011, and we were then inspired by her 'Good Girl Gone Bad' pixie crop in 2012.
Miley Cyrus seemed to change her personality overnight under the spotlight's glare. The sweet country singer and star of Disney's Hannah Montana had pretty standard teenage hair up until 2012, when she injected some glamour into her look and rocked a balayage bob. In 2013, however, she did a full 180 and debuted a bleach blonde pixie crop. By pairing this staple short mop with provocative and wild outfits she quickly became someone we could not take our eyes off.
A few years later she grew out her hair and she's now rocking a mullet - let's face it, it's probably only a hairstyle she can pull off.
Taylor Swift too has had a hair-voltution. In 2006 she had big blonde curly sweetheart locks, then adapted it to make it very sleek and styled. Her biggest hair switch was in 2016 though, when she debuted her bleached bob when she attended the 'Manus x Machina' Costume Institute Gala.
Gigi isn't one to shy away from hair experimentation. She had a short pixie crop in 2015, went brunette to walk the Balmain catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, and lived out all of our hair dreams when she went pink.
Now Gigi, who is pregnant, looks like she's back to sporting her natural hair.
Much like her big brows, Miss Delevingne's honey coloured hair has become a signature, since her early modelling days in 2010. For years she kept her locks long and loose, until she debuted a choppy 'Lob'.
But who can forget when she had a buzz cut? Cara could suit any style.
Hailey Baldwin, like most supermodels, has experimented with dramatic hair dye and cuts: blonde to brunette to short lobs and long bangs. (We prefer her honey blonde best, though.)
Katy Perry has worn her hair every colour of the rainbow and it's actually becoming hard to figure out what her natural hair colour is. It is jet black. Is it mousey brown?
She then shocked the world when she cut her hair into a chic bob (dyed platinum). A few years later and Katy is definitely growing it out; she now usually opts for a cute curly bob.
Bella's fiery red and gold highlights are giving us Ginger Spice vibes and we're totally here for it. Fancy a change? Follow suit and opt for a colour update just on the front section of your hair.
All-around beauty Emily Ratajkowski is known for her long dark locks, and she doesn't often experiment with her hairstyle - yet as of recently she's gone creamy blonde.
Joe Jonas debuted a new blond buzz cut on his Instagram stories and we're totally on board with the new look. It's eye-catching, it's daring, and he's totally twinning with blonde wife Sophie Turner - cute!
