The Fall Fringe: Why Everyone’s Cutting In Bangs This Month And How To Do It Yourself

There's something about the fall fringe. As summer draws to a close and the leaves on the trees start to turn, it's as though the masses are overcome with this seasonal urge to march into their hairdresser and demand bangs. Instagram's full of them, you must have noticed. Charlotte Tilbury posted a picture of the brand's ambassador, Phoebe Dynevor, just this week, sporting a brand new full fringe. 70% of the new Emily In Paris trailer - a preview of Season 3 landed in September - was devoted to a spontaneous fringe chop. Kristen Stewart has embraced a micro-fringe and even Nicola Peltz got in on the act.

Maybe it's the desire for change that comes with a seasonal shift. All of a sudden shop windows swap their summer collections for knits and boots, Starbucks sidelines Frappuccinos in favour of pumpkin spice lattes and all the barbecue specials disappear from supermarket shelves. Surely it's only natural to want to follow suit, to crave revamp. And a fringe is actually one of the simplest ways to hit on one, though it does require a degree of commitment.

Keen to dabble? Curtain bangs are a great option. Long in length, they're quickly grown out - the safe space of the fringe world. Find out everything you need to know about curtain bangs right here.

Then there's the Brigitte Bardot fringe, a timeless style that the likes of Jane Birkin and Sienna Miller have made headlines with. 'Inspired by the carefree, effortless hairstyles of Bardot, this fun, flirty bang is versatile and easy to achieve,' says Emmy Award winning hairstylist Barry Lee Moe, who styled Lily James' hair on the set of Pam & Tommy, 'it can also be styled in a number of ways.' 'You can add volume by working a product like Unite's Elevate Mousse, £22.40, through slightly damp hair and drying it pulled around a round brush in front of you, or part it at the centre and blow-dry each section separately for a pretty, face-framing effect.'

Sold on a fall fringe? Browse even more celebrity fringe inspiration below:

41 Celebrity Fringe Styles To Inspire You Ahead Of Your Next Hair Appointment

Gallery 41 Celebrity Fringes - Grazia 2022 1 of 41 CREDIT: Instagram We can see why Jameela has remained faithful to the fringe for some time. It's chic, choppy and slightly parted in the middle for that French-girl edge. 2 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Rooney Mara opts for a razor sharp full fringe which paired with a red lip looks ultra sophisticated. 3 of 41 CREDIT: Instagram 2020 is the year of the fringe and we're putting it down to Daisy Edgar-Jones who's broken bangs look effortlessly cool. 4 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Barely-there fringes are a godsend for anyone who switches up their look as much as Badgalriri. P.S we salute you. 5 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Liv Taylor's chocolate-hued full fringe looks sultry and oh-so girl next door. 6 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Having a full fringe, doesn't mean you have to forgo the voluminous blow-dry. Case in point: this Hollywood starlet. 7 of 41 CREDIT: Getty We couldn't leave Ariana Grande's signature fringe off this list, could we. 8 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Chrissy's sweeping side fringe is oh-so-effortless. Just how does she do it? 9 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Hailee Steinfield's fringe is part rock chick, part girl-next-door. 10 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Remember when Bella Thorne had red hair and bangs? We reckon she should bring this style back, pronto. 11 of 41 CREDIT: Getty This 50 Shades of Grey star often styles her bangs straight down the middle. 12 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Pair a low bun with a full fringe to ooze elegance. 13 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Anna Wintour is notorious for her blunt fringe and short bob. In fact, she's been committed to this hairstyle for decades. Maybe she knows something that we don't! 14 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Feeling brave? Opt for retro bands a la Krysten Ritter. 15 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Take a note out of Suki Waterhouse's book and cut a choppy fringe. 16 of 41 CREDIT: Getty We think we've found the perfect off-duty hairstyle - fringe included. 17 of 41 CREDIT: Getty A half-up, half-down hairstyle can always be complimented with a striking fringe. 18 of 41 CREDIT: Getty We're big fans of Reese's blonde and layered side-swept bangs. 19 of 41 Lizzo's beehive and fringe combo looks perennially chic. 20 of 41 CREDIT: Getty If there's one person who can rock a blunt fringe, it's Jessica Biel. 21 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Keira Knightly always pairs a chic updo with an elegant side-swept fringe. 22 of 41 CREDIT: Getty British royal Kate Middleton is our hair hero - we love her sophisticated, blow-out bangs. 23 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Sienna Miller is one celebrity who experimented with a number of different hairstyles over the years. Here's one of our favourites... 24 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Bella Hadid's side-swept fringe is a red-carpet winner. 25 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Kylie's hair transformations have been radical - but this fringe style is one we keep on returning to. 26 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Messy waves + long fringe = Winning hair combo. 27 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Draw inspiration from this blonde model by opting for a shaggy fringe. 28 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Jennifer Aniston made headlines with this side-swept fringe. 29 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Granted, Emma Watson looks stylish with any hairstyle she debuts. But this middle-parted fringe has to be our favourite. 30 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Tousled shoulder-length hair and long, airy fringes are a match made in heaven. 31 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Wondering how to nail a top-knot? Add some choppy bangs into the mix, a la Kendall Jenner. 32 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Taylor previously took to the Grammy's with luscious brow-skimming bangs. 33 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Who remembers that time Gigi debuted a full blunt fringe? We do! 34 of 41 CREDIT: Getty When Cara went for the chop and died her hair platinum blonde, she also opted for a mini side fringe to take her look to the next level. 35 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Curly locks + choppy fringe = Winning A-list hairstyle. 36 of 41 Emma Roberts recently debuted some razor sharp baby bangs - daring much. 37 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Blonde bombshell Kate Moss is the poster-girl for eye-grazing bangs. 38 of 41 CREDIT: Pinterest J-Lo knows a thing or two about rocking the perfect hair combo: long layers and shaggy bangs. 39 of 41 CREDIT: Pinterest Selena's statement middle parting and long fringe is giving us major mane inspo. 40 of 41 Brunette actress Katie Holmes works a choppy fringe like a pro. 41 of 41 CREDIT: Getty Rita Ora was spotted sporting a blonde bob and block fringe - a combo we certainly approve of.

