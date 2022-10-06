  1. Home
The Fall Fringe: Why Everyone’s Cutting In Bangs This Month And How To Do It Yourself

Make like Lily Collins and Phoebe Dynevor and hop on the fall fringe trend

by Annie Vischer |
There's something about the fall fringe. As summer draws to a close and the leaves on the trees start to turn, it's as though the masses are overcome with this seasonal urge to march into their hairdresser and demand bangs. Instagram's full of them, you must have noticed. Charlotte Tilbury posted a picture of the brand's ambassador, Phoebe Dynevor, just this week, sporting a brand new full fringe. 70% of the new Emily In Paris trailer - a preview of Season 3 landed in September - was devoted to a spontaneous fringe chop. Kristen Stewart has embraced a micro-fringe and even Nicola Peltz got in on the act.

Maybe it's the desire for change that comes with a seasonal shift. All of a sudden shop windows swap their summer collections for knits and boots, Starbucks sidelines Frappuccinos in favour of pumpkin spice lattes and all the barbecue specials disappear from supermarket shelves. Surely it's only natural to want to follow suit, to crave revamp. And a fringe is actually one of the simplest ways to hit on one, though it does require a degree of commitment.

Keen to dabble? Curtain bangs are a great option. Long in length, they're quickly grown out - the safe space of the fringe world. Find out everything you need to know about curtain bangs right here.

Then there's the Brigitte Bardot fringe, a timeless style that the likes of Jane Birkin and Sienna Miller have made headlines with. 'Inspired by the carefree, effortless hairstyles of Bardot, this fun, flirty bang is versatile and easy to achieve,' says Emmy Award winning hairstylist Barry Lee Moe, who styled Lily James' hair on the set of Pam & Tommy, 'it can also be styled in a number of ways.' 'You can add volume by working a product like Unite's Elevate Mousse, £22.40, through slightly damp hair and drying it pulled around a round brush in front of you, or part it at the centre and blow-dry each section separately for a pretty, face-framing effect.'

41 Celebrity Fringe Styles To Inspire You Ahead Of Your Next Hair Appointment

41 Celebrity Fringes - Grazia 2022

Celebrity fringes
1 of 41
CREDIT: Instagram

We can see why Jameela has remained faithful to the fringe for some time. It's chic, choppy and slightly parted in the middle for that French-girl edge.

Celeb fringes Rooney Mara
2 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Rooney Mara opts for a razor sharp full fringe which paired with a red lip looks ultra sophisticated.

Celebrity fringes
3 of 41
CREDIT: Instagram

2020 is the year of the fringe and we're putting it down to Daisy Edgar-Jones who's broken bangs look effortlessly cool.

Celeb fringes hair Rihanna
4 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Barely-there fringes are a godsend for anyone who switches up their look as much as Badgalriri. P.S we salute you.

Fringes Liv Taylor
5 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Liv Taylor's chocolate-hued full fringe looks sultry and oh-so girl next door.

Fringes Lea Michele
6 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Having a full fringe, doesn't mean you have to forgo the voluminous blow-dry. Case in point: this Hollywood starlet.

Fringes Ariana Grande
7 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

We couldn't leave Ariana Grande's signature fringe off this list, could we.

Fringes Chrissy Teigen
8 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Chrissy's sweeping side fringe is oh-so-effortless. Just how does she do it?

Celeb-fringe-hailee-steinfield
9 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Hailee Steinfield's fringe is part rock chick, part girl-next-door.

Fringe Bella Thorne
10 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Remember when Bella Thorne had red hair and bangs? We reckon she should bring this style back, pronto.

Fringe Dakota Johnson
11 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

This 50 Shades of Grey star often styles her bangs straight down the middle.

Celeb Lily Collins
12 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Pair a low bun with a full fringe to ooze elegance.

Fringe Anna Wintour
13 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Anna Wintour is notorious for her blunt fringe and short bob. In fact, she's been committed to this hairstyle for decades. Maybe she knows something that we don't!

Krysten Ritter Fringe
14 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Feeling brave? Opt for retro bands a la Krysten Ritter.

Fringe Suki Waterhouse celeb
15 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Take a note out of Suki Waterhouse's book and cut a choppy fringe.

Fringe-halle-berry
16 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

We think we've found the perfect off-duty hairstyle - fringe included.

zooey-deschanel-hair
17 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

A half-up, half-down hairstyle can always be complimented with a striking fringe.

Fringe Reese Witherspoon
18 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

We're big fans of Reese's blonde and layered side-swept bangs.

Celebrity Fringe
19 of 41

Lizzo's beehive and fringe combo looks perennially chic.

Fringe Jessica Biel
20 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

If there's one person who can rock a blunt fringe, it's Jessica Biel.

Celeb Keira Knightly
21 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Keira Knightly always pairs a chic updo with an elegant side-swept fringe.

Celeb Kate Middleton fringe hair
22 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

British royal Kate Middleton is our hair hero - we love her sophisticated, blow-out bangs.

Fringe Sienna Miller
23 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Sienna Miller is one celebrity who experimented with a number of different hairstyles over the years. Here's one of our favourites...

Fringe bella hadid
24 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Bella Hadid's side-swept fringe is a red-carpet winner.

Fringes kylie jenner
25 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Kylie's hair transformations have been radical - but this fringe style is one we keep on returning to.

Fringe Alexa Chung
26 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Messy waves + long fringe = Winning hair combo.

Karlie Kloss fringe Celeb
27 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Draw inspiration from this blonde model by opting for a shaggy fringe.

Celeb Jennifer Aniston fringe hair
28 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Jennifer Aniston made headlines with this side-swept fringe.

Celeb Emma Watson hair updo fringe
29 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Granted, Emma Watson looks stylish with any hairstyle she debuts. But this middle-parted fringe has to be our favourite.

Fringe Hailey Baldiwn
30 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Tousled shoulder-length hair and long, airy fringes are a match made in heaven.

Fringe Kendall Jenner top knot updo
31 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Wondering how to nail a top-knot? Add some choppy bangs into the mix, a la Kendall Jenner.

Celeb Taylor Swift fringe hair
32 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Taylor previously took to the Grammy's with luscious brow-skimming bangs.

Fringe Gigi Hadid hair long
33 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Who remembers that time Gigi debuted a full blunt fringe? We do!

Celeb Cara Delevingne fringe
34 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

When Cara went for the chop and died her hair platinum blonde, she also opted for a mini side fringe to take her look to the next level.

Fringe Camilla Cabello
35 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Curly locks + choppy fringe = Winning A-list hairstyle.

Celeb fringe Emma Roberts
36 of 41

Emma Roberts recently debuted some razor sharp baby bangs - daring much.

Celeb Kate Moss hair
37 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Blonde bombshell Kate Moss is the poster-girl for eye-grazing bangs.

Fringe Jennifer Lopez long hair
38 of 41
CREDIT: Pinterest

J-Lo knows a thing or two about rocking the perfect hair combo: long layers and shaggy bangs.

Celeb Selena Gomez hair fringe
39 of 41
CREDIT: Pinterest

Selena's statement middle parting and long fringe is giving us major mane inspo.

Fringe Katie Holmes
40 of 41

Brunette actress Katie Holmes works a choppy fringe like a pro.

Celeb Rita Ora hair fringe
41 of 41
CREDIT: Getty

Rita Ora was spotted sporting a blonde bob and block fringe - a combo we certainly approve of.

