These Are The Best Charlotte Tilbury Products Of All Time

CREDIT: Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte's Pillow Talk lip range has become iconic in its own right. The rosebud, natural lip shade was designed to be universally flattering on everyone's skin tone and to easily create full and plump-looking lips. Charlotte first launched her Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner in 2013 and soon created a matching, matte yet creamy lipstick.

'Pillow Talk is my go-to lip shade and these are two products I can't be without. On natural days I love wearing the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner on its own with a touch of lip balm, but pairing the liner and lipstick together is a combination that never fails me. The colour is super flattering on my skin tone and always helps my lips to look more defined.' - Georgia Scott, Commercial Content Writer