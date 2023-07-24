These Are The Best Charlotte Tilbury Products Of All Time

There is a whole load of fanfare any time a new Charlotte Tilbury product arrives on shelves. Be it a new shade of lipstick, a brilliant base or a skincare staple, there are a lot of us who, quite simply, want in.
New beauty brands are never in short supply, so what is it that keeps Tilbury's appeal so enduring? Jazzy, golden packaging aside, put simply, the formulas work. It helps that Charlotte herself is a make-up artist, and began her career assisting the industry great, Mary Greenwell. She's been at the production helm for brands such as Tom Ford, and probably has some input in your favourite product behind the brand.
We all know (and love) CT's ultimate magic moisturiser, her jaw-dropping red-carpet highlighter, the skin illuminiser that has been dubbed the Paris filter in bottle, and (a personal favourite of ours) - the blush that broke the internet, but which other products (classic and new) are a must-add to your collection? We've got all the need-to-know intel.
Searching for CT newness? The make-up mogul is spoiling us once more, with a selection of new launches to obsess over this summer. Enter: the LOVEGASM collection. Say hello to the GLOWGASM Face Palette, PINKGASM Jewel Lips and the PINKGASM Sunset Beauty Light Wand. Fans of the brand will no doubt recognise the palette, first released in 2019, which is now back by popular demand.
Shop the brand-new releases below, as well as more of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic products below. See you at the checkout, dahhhhling.
SHOP: Team Grazia's Favourite Charlotte Tilbury Products
It's back and it's more beautiful than ever before. Featuring blush, highlighter and bronzer shades for all-over face, eye and cheek gilding, it's the perfect palette to keep in your bag for golden hour.
This hydrating, plump-effect lip gloss comes in a pearlescent pink (PINKGASM) and rose pink (PINKGASM Sunset) for dewy, glazed lips. Inspired by the Pinkgasm Beauty Light Wand, the limited edition gloss will add the finishing touches to any look.
The easiest liquid highlighter you'll ever use, the rose-pink of PINKGASM Sunset looks stunning on any skin tone. Just dot and blend and you're good to glow.
Available in four shades, Pink Pop, Peach Pop, Pillow Talk and Dream Pop, the recently launched Blush Wands are the ultimate liquid blushes. Effortlessly glide the product using the easy-to-use magic cushion applicator, for a gorgeous flush and soft focus finish. Love.
Launched at the British Fashion Awards in 2023, if you love glowing, supermodel skin, you need to immediately add the Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter to your make-up bag. Available in seven shades, Charlotte's new Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter promises to instantly illuminate and emulate the soft-focus effect of old Hollywood lighting on the skin.
Emulate a glowing, Instagram filter on your skin with this iconic base product. This multi-use product transforms your usual make-up routine and instantly adds that dewy, red-carpet glow we see all over social media.
'Use this product as a colour-correcting highlighter, a primer, or as a light foundation, and reap glow with minimal coverage.' - Polly Vernon, Editor-at-Large
Charlotte's Pillow Talk lip range has become iconic in its own right. The rosebud, natural lip shade was designed to be universally flattering on everyone's skin tone and to easily create full and plump-looking lips. Charlotte first launched her Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner in 2013 and soon created a matching, matte yet creamy lipstick.
'Pillow Talk is my go-to lip shade and these are two products I can't be without. On natural days I love wearing the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner on its own with a touch of lip balm, but pairing the liner and lipstick together is a combination that never fails me. The colour is super flattering on my skin tone and always helps my lips to look more defined.' - Georgia Scott, Commercial Content Writer
The Airbrush Flawless Finish powder will be your best friend if you're looking for a new product guaranteed to blur any unwanted pores, set your make-up and look airbrushed. The finely-milled formula feels weightless on the skin but promises to keep make-up looking flawless all day without looking cakey.
'Charlotte's powder is one of my everyday make-up essentials. My skin tends to feel dehydrated throughout the day and this powder continues to look fresh and radiant.' - Jade Moscrop, Commercial Content Editor
If you like your creams rich, beeline this. This lends real moisture to the skin, plumping it up to achieve a glow. It makes for the perfect pre-makeup moisturiser, sitting well under foundation. Magic cream is full of skin-loving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamins E and C, shea butter and plant extracts to flood the skin full of moisture and improve any unwanted texture.
'It is glowy gorgeousness in a pot. The name is very apt'. - Rosamund Dean, Deputy Editor
A cream, radiant bronzer is the best way to achieve a sun-kissed glow all year round. Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Bronzer is infused with hyaluronic acid to look seamless and dewy on the skin. Available in four shades, the blendable texture looks natural on top of your foundation whenever you're craving that beachy glow.
You might've seen this dreamy blush all over TikTok and Instagram. Charlotte's Beauty Light Wands allow you to easily sculpt, define and enhance the skin with a natural finish.
'Whenever my skin needs a radiance boost, I always reach for Charlotte's Beauty Light Wands. The lightweight, gel-like texture looks seamless on the skin and emulates the effect of an Instagram filter.' - Georgia Scott, Commercial Content Writer
With a unique brush shape – flat, with a diamond-shaped, tapered nib and two different-sized silicone bristles – the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara lends itself to loading up lashes with the flatter side before you go in with the second side to separate, lengthen and define.
'I've tried a lot of new and impressive mascara formulas of late but, seriously, this Charlotte Tilbury wand is next-level special. It's gone straight up there with my all-time favourites. Big tick, indeed.' - Joely Walker, Head of Beauty
Treat your skin to an at-home facial with instant results. Charlotte's Radiance Resurfacing Facial uses a blend of AHAs, BHAs and PHAs to gently resurface any dead skin cells and reveal radiant skin.
'This Resurfacing Facial combines the smoothing and glow-giving likes of glycolic acid and hydrating heroes like hyaluronic acid to boost your glow from every angle. The formula gently exfoliates and packs a nourishing punch, too.' - Annie Vischer, Health and Beauty Director
Setting spray is a step never to forget in your make-up routine. Looking to ensure your make-up locks into place and your skin stays hydrated throughout the day? Charlotte's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray promises to keep make-up looking flawless for up to 16 hours. Infused with aloe vera and green tea to soothe, hydrate and calm the skin.
While this industry is never short of glowy primers, this one is just so delightful. The honeyed, champagne shade gives a soft-focus finish to skin and preps it so beautifully.
'Dear Charlotte Tilbury: please never, ever discontinue this product. This glow-boosting primer makes my heart sing. The best part? There's no glitter! Just a beautiful, pearlescent sheen that I'd bathe in if I could.' - Phoebe Lee, Senior Beauty Assistant
Blendable, pigmented and intensely buttery. The matte shades from CT tick all of these boxes. 'These matte cream eyeshadows are everything I look for in one of its kind. I love them as a base for more eyeshadow (especially glitter), or worn alone for a little something during the day.' - Phoebe Lee, Senior Beauty Assistant
A creamy, blendable concealer that reduces the appearance of any unwanted dark circles and hides blemishes without the worry of feeling dry on the skin.
'The perfect lift. Enough coverage to hide my perpetual eye bags (so prominent, it's more like luggage), without being too heavy.' - Laura Jordan, Fashion News and Features Director
If you LOVE a full-coverage foundation that doesn't feel heavy on the skin, Charlotte's Airbrush Flawless Foundation is one to consider. With a full range of shades that adhere to warm, cool and neutral undertones, this foundation allows you to create a naturally airbrushed effect without your skin feeling dry or dehydrated.
'I have always struggled to find a base with the perfect amount of coverage, that doesn't settle in my pores, and lasts all day. That was, until, I met this ultimate complexion perfector.' - Charlotte Pavitt, Fashion Assistant
Looking for a new eyeliner that promises not to budge, looks super pigmented but is creamy? Charlotte's Rock N Kohl pencils are great for those who love to take their make-up from day to night.
'This pencil has a really soft texture so you get a nice smudgy finish instead of a hard line'. - Jenny Croall, Head of Production
Available in three summer-ready shades, this multistick balm can be swiped across cheeks and lips for a dewy, sun-kissed pop of colour.
'I keep this in my on-the-go every day make-up kit and it really helps to refresh my look in seconds.' – Sameeha Shaikh, Beauty Writer
Enhanced with hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening niacinamide and fatigue-fighting kombu extract this essence mist captures the power of an oxygen facial (a plumping, glow-giving, rejuvenating skin treatment) in a bottle.
'This instantly refreshing face mist is now a staple in my routine and leaves my skin perfectly prepped for make-up, the scent is also utterly uplifting.' - Sameeha Shaikh, Beauty Writer
The brand answered our prayers with this one. This year, Charlotte's first iconic backstage secret, the Magic Cream, has been reimagined with a version for your body. Expect the same ultra-rich, energising, radiance-giving formula, but head-to-toe.
'There is good reason why this product won the category for Best Body Hero in our Summer Beauty Awards 2023. A seamless reiteration of a cult classic, it works to heal, repair and coat limbs in a beautiful glowy veil. Genius.' - Sameeha Shaikh, Beauty Writer