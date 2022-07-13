It’s Amazon Prime Day And These Are Best Dyson Airwrap Deals, Including £70 Off Right Now

by Grazia Beauty Team |

For those intent on making the most of the hyped-up sale period - hello Amazon Prime Day sale! - you can do far worse than setting your sights on the Dyson haircare range. From hoovers to hairdryers, where there is a whisper of the word ‘Dyson’, an admission of game-changing, revolutionary technology is sure to follow. And its Airwrap Styler is no different. The new-gen curling tong uses the same tiny motor as its Supersonic hairdryer, (which delivers three times the amount of air as your average hairdryer) resulting in less heat damage and curls that actually stay put.

Since launching back in 2018, the high-tech tool has enjoyed sell-out success on numerous occasions with A-listers and beauty editors alike praising its styling abilities. Luckily, eBay Certified Refurbished has an amazing Dyson Airwrap deal on right now, with a £70 off sale on the curler in the Dyson Outlet.

The Dyson Airwrap And Amazon Prime Day

It's that time of year again! Two days that involve some of the best beauty deals you're likely to encounter in 2022. If you're into your hair tech and you've heard all the hype surrounding the iconic Dyson Airwrap, it's more than likely that you're going to want to get your hands on one in the near future - that's if you haven't already - and what better time to splurge than during Amazon Prime Day, when prices lower on some of the most renowned hair and beauty buys to date.

So, the big question, can you shop the Dyson Airwrap in the Amazon Prime Day sale this year? If Google searches are anything to go buy, numerous others are asking that very same question. The short answer, though, is no. Never fear though, because there are Dyson Airwrap deals to be had. Scroll on down and browse the best of the bunch.

Where To Find The Best Dyson Airwrap Deals

The eBay Certified Refurbished is an official, professionally-checked outlet where you can buy discounted items from major brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple and more. These products have been refurbished and packaged by Dyson, so you know they're legitimate. Even better, the products come with a twelve-month warranty, so you're in good hands.

Right now, you can pick up the hot deal of the Dyson Airwrap for just £379.99, which you won't be able to get anywhere else. With £70 off, you can get a new Dyson Airwrap for a fraction of the price.

The deal also counts towards the Dyson Airwrap Long, which is aimed at those with longer, thick locks who may struggle with the shorter option. This choice has been going viral on social media recently, with people obsessed with how fast it curls thicker strands.

Outside of this deal, you can pick up the Dyson Airwrap Styler at the RRP of £449.99. The set includes six Dyson Airwrap Styler attachments and three accessories for multiple hair types. You can shop the eBay Dyson deal below, but be aware that it's only running on eBay until 27 April, so add it to your baskets quickly.

In Praise Of Dyson's Airwrap Styler

Ashley James shared her love for the Airwrap Styler on Instagram stories, saying: ‘I’ve talked about my love for the Dyson Airwap for ages but here’s a new benefit I’ve discovered as a new mum that I can get curls without the risk of burning the baby (like if I had tong).’

Unlike most heat styling tools, the Airwrap sets the curls with a cool shot of air and doesn’t surpass 150 degrees. What’s more, as it sucks your hair in using clever technology (read all about it below), you can curl your hair using just one hand – genius! Instead of holding her baby while curling her hair, Ashley recommends using the Bbhugme Pregnancy Pillow, £139, to keep your little one held close.

How Does The Dyson Airwrap Styler Work?

How it works is this: using aerospace technology (called The Coanda Effect), the airflow generated by the motor is used to create a spinning vortex of air within and around the curling barrel; by way of this aerodynamic ‘rule’, our hair wraps itself around the barrel, drying in a curl, which you set with a cool shot of air. It takes no time at all to create the ultimate bouncy and, importantly, because of the pressurised flow of air Dyson’s motors afford, they don’t need to use high levels of heat like many other tongs.

While some competitor brands can reach up to 230 degrees, Dyson tools never surpass 150 degrees meaning hair will be in much better condition, look shinier and the colour won’t be jeopardised either. And you can forget the blow-dry-then-curl faff you might be used to; they are designed to be used when hair is 80% dry. Yup, this is a damp to dry styler with a difference.

Is The Dyson Airwrap Styler Worth The Money?

Hell yes. That said, if you’re unsure on how it would work for your hair type and styling abilities, and you live near London, visit the Dyson store on Oxford Street (when it's next open) for a demo so they can show you the ropes and you can try before you buy. (WARNING: You may get sidetracked into the Vacuum cleaner section for a good hour or so. Or was that only me?)

Our Beauty Director gives it a whirl…

Joely Walker: A while ago, I was invited in to Dyson HQ to preview a ‘new innovation’ that would ‘blow my mind’. When Dyson sends such an invite, you stumble over backwards to see the goods first-hand. Shrouded in secrecy, I signed my life away on an NDA agreement and swore I’d keep strictly schtum about the new development until the launch date. After all, what I was about to see was about to change the way we style hair forever.

As far as products go, little truly leaves me speechless – but when I saw the Airwrap styler in action for the first time, I was genuinely gobsmacked (mouth open, catching flies and everything). Swipe to see what it can do…

See? Gob – officially - smacked. And I’ve got my head around the nitty gritty: the Coanda effect is simply the process of pressurized air naturally bending around a curved surface; the curve in question here being the tong-shaped tool or smoothing brush. But I don’t need to harp on in my B-grade science lingo to sell it to you. Here’s what you really want to know...

What Kind Of Curl Does The Dyson Airwrap Styler Give You?

I think this totally depends on your hair type, but for me, it gave curls reminiscent of a bouncy blow-dry that I’d usually spend a good hour in a stylist’s chair for, which later settled into a loose natural-looking curl. In terms of curling attachments, there are two different sized barrels to create – the 30mm and the 40mm. Allow a piece of hair to wrap itself around the pressurized air to get a bouncier curl, or, for something a little softer and wavier, wrap your hair around the barrel as you would an ordinary tong and dry it into the style. To help define your curls further try Bumble and Bumble's Curl Primer, £21, pre-styler.

Can The Dyson Airwrap Dry Hair?

Come on, this is Dyson we’re talking about. No one-trick pony, the new tool can curl, wave, smooth and dry – although you buy into it for the first three. For smoothing, you’ve got the Soft Smoothing Brush or the Firm Smoothing Brush, which both do what they say on the tin for different hair types.

What About Volume?

That’s where the Round Volumising Brush comes in. Similar to your round-brush dryer (just a super souped-up version) it gives finer hair a volumizing boost by directing the pressurized air into the hair. Use the cool shot to set it into place for some extra volume at the roots. Finish with a misting of volume spray, like IGK's Beach Club Volumizing Texture Spray, £10, formulated with wheat proteins to add texture and oomph.

