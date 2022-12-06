Kim Kardashian’s New Honey Blonde Is The Perfect Cosy Hair Colour For Winter

It finally happened. After a six month-long sprint with icy platinum blonde locks, Kim Kardashian has swapped out the high maintenance colour for the antidote to winter: warm honey blonde. Taking to Instagram, Kim's go-to hair pro, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared Kim's updated look with his 3.3 million followers saying, 'Honey 4 Miami'.

It's quite the departure. Kim's love affair with blonde lasted longer than we expected (her longest brush with blonde yet). It began with the Met Gala earlier this year, when wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress, and peaked with her Dolce & Gabbana collaboration Ciao Kim, where bouncy blonde reigned supreme.

Surprisingly, Kim continued to rock the hue, dark black roots and all, regardless of the upkeep. 'I’ve just been lazy. It’s so much work,' she confessed during her recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where she admitted it takes eight hours to touch up her platinum roots.

The update makes sense. This subdued version of the ever-popular bronde hue is a perfect transition into winter. It's rich, warm and you can rely on this look to brighten up your complexion as the dull weather settles in. The golden tint is also soft and multi-dimensional (thanks to a mix of honey, gold and caramel coloured lowlights, with lots of bright face-framing pieces, which Chris has seamlessly blended into her naturally darker root). We don't know about you, but this return to Kim K bronde circa 2009 is giving Christmas inspiration. Here's a look back at the beauty mogul and TV star's hair evolution...

Main image: Instagram @chrisappleton1