The Best Heatless Curlers For Heat-Protected Locks

Though relying on heated hair tools has become the norm over the years, alternative tools such at heatless curlers have now emerged, reducing the need for damaging hair tools. While we're not saying that heatless curlers will completely eliminate the need for traditional curling tongs, or wavers, heatless options can help you maintain healthy locks while still flaunting styled hair.

Heatless curlers have been available to purchase for decades now, but platforms such as TikTok have put them on the spotlight, and they are finally making their mark on the beauty industry. Not only are these convenient heat alternatives, but they're also comfortable enough on your scalp that you can sleep in them overnight - the true meaning of beauty sleep.

Grazia's Best Heatless Curlers At A Glance

Best Satin Heatless Curlers: Kitsch Satin Wrapped Flexi Rods, £13 on Cult Beauty

Best Heatless Curlers For Frizz Prevention: Easilocks Satin Heatless Curl Kit, £22.99 on Very

IMAGE CREDIT: @SILKELONDON

Wavy and curly hair has always been one of, if not the most desired hairstyles out there, framing any face perfectly with flattering results. It's a look that we all want to recreate, especially in the era of Dyson Airwaps and Matilda Djerf, the influencer who popularised the voluminous and bouncy wave hair style.

So, if you're keen to get the look but are looking to prevent heat damage to your locks, look no further, because we've scoured the internet and found some of the best heatless curlers to buy right now.

SHOP: The Best Heatless Curlers On The Market Right Now

1. SILKE, London Heatless Curler Editor's Choice Price: £ 42 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description A great alternative to using curlers, this SILKE London heatless curl kit is perfect if you're ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Soft silk material

Hair styles in a few hours Cons May not hold as well with longer, thicker hair

2. Kitsch, Satin Wrapped Flexi Rods Best Satin Heatless Curlers Price: £ 13 www.cultbeauty.co.uk Buy now Description The perfect addition to your hair regime, these Kitsch Satin Wrapped Flexi Rods will give you ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Gentle satin material

Comfortable to sleep in Cons Some reviewers say the rods fall out of hair if not secured properly

3. Easilocks, Satin Heatless Curl Kit Best Heatless Curlers For Frizz Prevention Price: £ 22.99 www.very.co.uk Buy now Description The Easilocks Satin Heatless Curl Kit provides effortlessly stunning curls without heat damage. ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Perfect for wet hair

Made to prevent frizz and damage to hair follicles Cons Not as high-quality as some of the others on this list

4. invisibobble, Handle with Curl 3-Piece Gift Set Best Heatless Curlers In A Kit Price: £ 14.95 www.lookfantastic.com Buy now Description Transform hair effortlessly with this innovative kit. Achieve stylish curls using the unique ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Luxury satin rods for maximum comfort

Easy to wash Cons Plastic handle may not have as much longevity as other hair tools

5. Urban Outfitters, Ella Shea Heatless Hair Curler Best Heatless Curlers For Overnight Use Price: £ 10 www.urbanoutfitters.com Buy now Description Effortlessly achieve elegant curls without heat damage with these Ella Shea Heatless Curlers. The ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Extremely comfortable design for long periods of use

Comfy to sleep in Cons The foam material may not last as long on rods

6. Superdrug, Heatless Curlers Best High Street Heatless Curlers Price: £ 10 www.superdrug.com Buy now Description Embrace heat-free styling with this all-inclusive kit. Effortlessly create beautiful curls and ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Versatile styling for different hair lengths

Hair health isn't compromised Cons Takes a while to get used to

7. DDSHUN, Heatless Curling Hair Rollers Best Budget-Friendly Heatless Curlers Price: £ 5.96 Buy now Description Get effortless curls overnight with this heatless curling headband. Wrap, sleep, and wake up to no ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Comes with a hair grip and attached scrunchies

Ergonomically designed rod made to sculpt all head shapes Cons Quality may not be as good as others

Should Hair Be Wet Or Dry When Using Heatless Curlers?

Hair should be damp or wet when using heatless curlers, however, using them while hair is dry is typically better for your hair as it prevents unnecessary breakage and damage.

Are Heatless Curlers Really Better For Your Hair?

According to Quelia Doyle, founder of My Beauty Squad, 'Heatless curlers are much better for you, as they avoid the breakage and dehydration associated with heated styling tools'.

She continues, saying that they're 'typically low in cost, gentle on your hair, and the effects can be quite long-lasting - sometimes longer than heat-styled hair.'

How Do Heatless Curlers Work?

Heatless curlers work as the hair takes on the shape of the roller while it dries. There are different types of heatless curlers, the most popular ones are sponge rollers.

'Sponge rollers, for example, are soft, cylindrical rollers made of foam that you can wrap damp hair around. Once secured with clips or pins, the hair takes on the shape of the roller as it dries,' says Doyle.

She continues, saying 'Flexi rods are similar - shapes like flexible, bendable rods, these are shaped so that damp hair will curl if it dries while wrapped around them.'

Still don't think you're ready to take the heatless hair tool plunge? We've got advice on how to curl your hair with straighteners too if you'd rather stick to what you already know.