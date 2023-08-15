  1. Home|
The Best Sol De Janeiro Mists According To A Beauty Editor

From the one made for sweet tooths, to Zara McDermott's go-to, Grazia's Rachael Martin lines up her top five

sol de janeiro
by Rachael Martin |
Posted

There’s no denying the sway Sol de Janeiro hold in the beauty arena – and on the Grazia beauty desk. When a fresh delivery of fragrance mist samples arrive into the office, there’s always something of a scramble to be the first to spritz ourselves with a hefty dose of the stuff. At this point, I’m well versed in every single Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist going, and my well trained nose can identify the various editions within seconds. They smell juicy and succulent without straying into too sweet to handle territory. I do understand why the brand is prone to going viral and selling out - it's no wonder that one TikToker described them as 'totally addictive.' And if you've been toying with the idea of picking up a spray for yourself, but you're still debating which Sol de Janeiro scent to go for, let me help you narrow it down. Scent is always a personal choice, but a good recommendation goes a long way. Here's my take:

The Best Sol de Janeiro Mists

1. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist

Sol De Janeiro Mist
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

If smelling sweet (and I mean sweet) is your MO, then the Cheirosa ’71 could be a contender. One

Sol De Janeiro Mist

2. <br>Sol de Janeiro Rio Radiance Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Falling in love with a scent that has the potential to be discontinued? Traumatic. Naturally then,

Sol de Janeiro

3. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Perfume Mist

Sol de Janeiro
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Out of all the iconic Sol Je Janeiro mists, Cheirosa ’40 is perhaps the least talked about. But

Sol de Janeiro

4. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist 

Sol de Janeiro
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Undeniably one of Sol de Janeiro’s most talked about mists, this one is something of a fragrance

Sol de Janeiro

5. Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist 

So de Janeiro
Price: £22

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

If you've been wondering 'What does Sol de Janeiro smell like?' then consider this the protoype.

So de Janeiro
