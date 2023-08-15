The Best Sol De Janeiro Mists According To A Beauty Editor

There’s no denying the sway Sol de Janeiro hold in the beauty arena – and on the Grazia beauty desk. When a fresh delivery of fragrance mist samples arrive into the office, there’s always something of a scramble to be the first to spritz ourselves with a hefty dose of the stuff. At this point, I’m well versed in every single Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist going, and my well trained nose can identify the various editions within seconds. They smell juicy and succulent without straying into too sweet to handle territory. I do understand why the brand is prone to going viral and selling out - it's no wonder that one TikToker described them as 'totally addictive.' And if you've been toying with the idea of picking up a spray for yourself, but you're still debating which Sol de Janeiro scent to go for, let me help you narrow it down. Scent is always a personal choice, but a good recommendation goes a long way. Here's my take: