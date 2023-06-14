This Is The Best Body Oil I’ve Ever Tried – And Chances Are You’re Already Familiar With The Viral Scent

Every so often there’s a newly launched product that creates serious excitement on the Grazia beauty desk. We see a lot of new launches, and we’ll be the first to admit it – not every one of them is worth the hype. When something does satisfy our (admittedly) high standards, however? Then you best believe we’re going to wax lyrical about it. Consider our most recent find your latest summer skin must-have.

I make no secret of the fact my body needs some extra TLC during the summer months. As the weather warms my skin dries out and, as a result, my limbs are often left sporting an unsightly scaly texture. I know I should be applying a body oil as a rule, but sometimes it can feel like too much of an effort. I’ve found it difficult to find one that truly ticks boxes – I want something that nourishes, smells amazing, and sinks into my skin easily. In this latest launch? I think I've found the one.

The Best Summer Body Oil I've Ever Tried

Enter the Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil, £52 a light yet luxurious body oil brimming with skin beautifying ingredients like caffeine, microalgae extract and Brazilian olive oil. This combination is said to ‘improve the appearance of texture and irregularities’ as well as ‘visibly firming the skin.’ And I can attest to the fact that it really works. For the last three weeks I’ve been applying a generous amount each and every morning after my shower. I’ll massage the formula in circular motions and it leaves my skin feeling immediately soft to the touch. The resulting soft, supple sheen is never sticky or slippery. Instead, the oil sinks into my skin like a dream. I do believe the overall texture of my skin has improved, too. While we all have cellulite (and there’s no miracle cure that will ever get rid of it) I noticed an improvement in the texture of my thighs, the backs of my arms and even my bum - my body felt firmer, and plumper. Unsurprisingly, these noticeable results have really improved my confidence.

And that’s far from where it ends. Where this oil really excels? It’s in the scent. Enriched with with Sol De Janeiro’s iconic Cheirosa ’62 fragrance (beloved by celebrities like Zara McDermott and Samie Elishi) it's been described as sunshine in a bottle - there's a reason why it's gone viral on TikTok the world over. Think sweet, salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla that are likely to reel in an abundance of compliments. It's a total treat - and I predict a sell-out.

