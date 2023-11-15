  1. Home|
Lidl’s New Designer Perfume Dupes Are Just £5 – But Are They Worth The Hype?

Do they really smell like our favourite luxury scents?

by Rachael Martin |
Published
When it comes to the perfume dupes hall of fame few hit the mark quite like M&S and Aldi and Lidl. Time and time again, we’re met with the supermarket answer to some of our favourite fragrances, ensuring there’s always a budget alternative to a high-end spritz. For proof, look to Aldi’s latest dupe – it's the £5.99 answer to the viral Baccarat Rouge and already has our beauty writer's seal of approval. As expected, Lidl is hot on the heels of Aldi, having just released an impressive three scents that are already taking #PerfumeTok by storm. But are these perfume dupes truly worth their salt? Scroll on for our full review.

After more dupes? Why not check our Grazia's guide to the best Zara perfume dupes - anticipate everything from Byredo to YSL.

Shop: Lidl's Latest Perfume Dupes

1. Cien Lovely vs J'Adore Dior

A rich, floral scent

Description

Few scents are quite so enduring as Dior’s J’Adore – there’s been many iterations but the classic

2. Cien Femelle vs Lancôme La Vie Est Belle

A fruity, gourmand scent

Description

Cien's Femelle is garnering huge amounts of attention on TikTok thanks to its resemblance to

3. Cien Chatou vs Chloe For Her

A floral, woody scent

Description

Chloe For Her - and its high street counterpart Cien Chatou - could be exactly what you're after

The takeaway? It’s incredibly hard for a budget supermarket brand to truly compare to high-end fragrance houses. While you'll definitely see similarities in how these scents smell, Lidl just misses the mark when it comes to recreating luxury packaging and perfume longevity. In saying that? They do smell good. So for the sake of £5.25? If authenticity isn't your MO then then these Lidl offerings could just be scents worth spritzing.

Lidl's new perfume range is available in stores now, while stocks last.

Rachael Martin is Grazia’s Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things beauty, health and wellness.

