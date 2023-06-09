  1. Home|
I’m A Beauty Journalist And These Are The 6 Best Perfume Dupes Going

From Baccarat Rouge to Black Opium, I've found them all

by Renee Washington |
Posted
1
Lancome La Vie Est Belle | Zara Red Vanilla
2
Ariana Grande Cloud | Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge
3
And Other Stories Moon Fiction | Byredo Gypsy Water
4
Marks and Spencer Midnight Blossom | YSL Black Opium
5
Aldi Lacura Empress | Paco Rabanne Olympéa
6
Zara Golden Decade | YSL Libre

I've developed quite a passion for perfumes over the years, and it all traces back to my childhood when I couldn't resist sneaking spritzes from my mom's impressive collection. Just like Molly Mae, Giorgio Armani Sí, will always be a scent that brings back the fondest of memories. It's a quintessential feminine fragrance that just oozes nostalgia - I'll still mist it liberally to this day.

And now, as a beauty journalist, the obsession continues. I have a perfume shelf in my room that houses around 20 bottles of the stuff all with their own unique story. From luxurious scents to affordable supermarket treasures (shoutout to Aldi and M&S) I'm not a snob - if it smells good, I'll spray it. And along the journey my nose has picked up that Zara and other high street brands are pretty good at ‘taking inspiration’, shall we say, from higher-end fragrances. With this in mind, I bring you the best perfume ‘dupes’ that smell so similar to their premium counterparts. While fans of the originals are unlikely to be swayed, I can promise that this lot still smell gorgeous and allow you to cut down on a few zeros.

FYI, an eau de toilette (EDT), by definition, won’t last as long as an eau de parfum (EDP) because the concentration of perfume oil to alcohol/water is lower. And it's worth noting that scents are also hugely subjective so it’s worth giving them a smell before you buy. But a good recommendation never went amiss. Scroll on for my take on the best perfume dupes of 2023.

The Best Perfume Dupes 2023

1. Lancome La Vie Est Belle | Zara Red Vanilla

Price: £12.99

www.zara.com

Smells like: Lancome La Vie Est Belle

This perfume was given to me as a gift and I'll forever

2. Ariana Grande Cloud | Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge

Price: £53

www.debenhams.com

Smells like: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge

This is the one everyone talks

3. And Other Stories Moon Fiction | Byredo Gypsy Water

Price: £29

www.stories.com

Smells like: Byredo Gypsy Water

If you love Byredo Gypsy Water then you'll love & Other

4. Marks and Spencer Midnight Blossom | YSL Black Opium

Price: £10

Smells like: YSL Black Opium

Sharing notes of soft jasmine florals, with deeper, musky

5. Aldi Lacura Empress | Paco Rabanne Olympéa

Price: £4.99

www.aldi.co.uk

Smells like: Paco Rabanne Olympéa

Aldi know a thing or two about dupes. This one is a

6. Zara Golden Decade | YSL Libre

Price: £22.99

www.zara.com

Smells like: YSL Libre

If YSL Libre tickles your fancy, you'll be pleased to know Zara

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us