I’m A Beauty Journalist And These Are The 6 Best Perfume Dupes Going

I've developed quite a passion for perfumes over the years, and it all traces back to my childhood when I couldn't resist sneaking spritzes from my mom's impressive collection. Just like Molly Mae, Giorgio Armani Sí , will always be a scent that brings back the fondest of memories. It's a quintessential feminine fragrance that just oozes nostalgia - I'll still mist it liberally to this day.

And now, as a beauty journalist, the obsession continues. I have a perfume shelf in my room that houses around 20 bottles of the stuff all with their own unique story. From luxurious scents to affordable supermarket treasures (shoutout to Aldi and M&S) I'm not a snob - if it smells good, I'll spray it. And along the journey my nose has picked up that Zara and other high street brands are pretty good at ‘taking inspiration’, shall we say, from higher-end fragrances. With this in mind, I bring you the best perfume ‘dupes’ that smell so similar to their premium counterparts. While fans of the originals are unlikely to be swayed, I can promise that this lot still smell gorgeous and allow you to cut down on a few zeros.