Hailey Bieber’s Favourite Body Cream Has Been Reduced To £15 In The Black Friday Sale

Body moisturising is tricky business. Too thick? Won't absorb? Have to wait an age to get dressed? Been there. And so have Hailey Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Selena Gomez apparently, as all three celebs have relegated thick and gloopy body butters in favour of a new cult classic. That's right, all three count themselves fans of one body moisturiser in particular.

You'll recognise the cheery yellow tub instantly. The product in question? It could only be Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, now £15 in this year's Black Friday sale - the moisturiser that's famed for being as brilliantly scented as it is moisturising.

As part of a Refinery29 Sephora challenge, Hailey Bieber made a play for this body cream. 'I love this packaging, and it smells amazing,' said Bieber. 'Plus, I'm obsessed with anything that's made with coconut oil.' 2019 saw Shawn Mendes post snapchat with a tube of the stuff, claiming it's 'no joke, the best smelling stuff in the world', and Selena Gomez uses it post-holiday to hydrate parched skin.

It also beat out the competition in the Best Body category to win in Grazia's first ever Motherhood Beauty Awards, as judged by model and mum Sarah Tarleton. Her praise was predictably high - you can read her verdict and see the rest of the winners here.

So, what else do you need to know?

First of all, the texture. It's somehow thick enough to quench any dryness quickly, but also lightweight enough to melt into the skin and leave no greasy residue. One tub is home to a whole host of nurturing ingredients that work to nourish the skin. Think rich cupuaçu butter, full of fatty acids; coconut oil to nourish; guaraná, an antioxidant-rich plant to protect skin. Smart.

If the texture and hydration isn't enough to keep you, the scent - named Cheirosa '62 - will. So famed, the brand have spilled it over into all of their range, as well as perfume mists so you can douse yourself in it all. day. long...

If you're a fan of gourmand scents (like Shawn Mendes, it seems), you're in luck. There is complete synergy between the sunshine yellow tub and this sunshine scent: think creamy coconut, sweet, salted caramel, nutty pistachio and vanilla. Mouthwateringly sweet, deliciously summery.

Don't just take our word for it, though - you can find TikTok's verdict, below. Despite the cream being around since 2017, Gen Z's appetite for this sweet, sweet cream propelled it - and the accompanying fragrance mist - back into viral stardom.

WATCH: TikTok's Verdict On Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Oh, and the name? It's not exclusively for your posterior. It pays homage to the way Brazilian's celebrate a spectrum of bodies - and is also a playful nod to their annual pageant, the Miss BumBum show. So, yes. Do slather it head to toe.

SHOP: Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream