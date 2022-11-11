I’m A Celeb: Why Lioness Jill Scott Should Be Crowned Jungle Queen

I’m a Celebrity is back on our screens – and whilst we’re only a few episodes in, fans already have a firm favourite for who they want to see crowned their winner.

From the minute she toppled out of her hammock and onto the jungle floor, I’m A Celeb audiences took to social media to share their love for Lioness Jill Scott.

And the former England Captain could very well be in for two wins this year – one being her Euros win, and the next being crowned Queen of the Jungle…

There are a lot of reasons why Jill should (and very well might) be the well deserving winner of this years show...

Her winning mentality

As a professional athlete, it’s no denying that Jill can get the job done. Along with rugby player Mike Tindall, the two athletes have already shown that nothing will faze them as they tackle the task at hand.

And Jill managed to wow fans from the first time she appeared on our screens – which just so happened to be during the show’s first challenge of the series, suspended 334 feet above the ground. Yikes.

With fellow campmate Charlene White teetering out on the ledge as Babatunde Aleshe used his first ‘Get Me Out of Here’ escape card, it was down to Jill to win a second star – all whilst supporting her fellow campmates.

Sprinting her way along the ledge, Jill showed the world just why she made England Captain with her motivational words of support.

One fan wrote, "You can just tell Jill Scott was a captain. The moral support she's giving Charlene is class," whilst another added, "Go Jill! What a mindset."

And given the many, many bushtucker trials still yet to come, the campmates will be needing that motivation very soon. If there’s anyone who’ll make you feel good about sticking your head in a bowl of bugs, we’re betting it’s Jill.

She's a sweetheart

Whilst we all love some jungle drama, sometimes it’s nice to just be nice.

With some very strong personalities sat around that campfire, Jill comes as a welcome break from the whispered tittle tattle over unwashed dishes and bossy chefs.

She's multi-talented.

Aside from her football skills, it turns out Jill is quite the performer.

Whether it’s showing us her dance moves or doing some campfire karaoke, it looks like the camp are already looking to their Lioness teammate to lift the mood.

And in a surprising turn of events, it turns out she’s quite the Peter Andre fan. Who’d have guessed?

She's the ultimate team player

As the Lionesses Captain, it’s clear that being a team player comes top of the star's priority list – and that came across loud and clear as she picked her luxury item. Whilst her fellow campmates chose slippers and eight hour face creams, Jill picked something the whole jungle would look forward too.

Admitting she wasn’t able to bring in her Lioness squad, Jill picked the next best thing – three plays of everyone’s favourite song, Sweet Caroline.

One viewer took to Twitter to share her love for the gesture, saying "What a moment. Having a little tear" - whilst another branded the football legend "the life and soul of the camp."