Should The Royal Family Be Worried About Mike Tindall Appearing On I’m A Celebrity?

He’s definitely one of the more famous faces heading into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here jungle this year, but Mike Tindall’s upcoming appearance on the iconic ITV show hasn’t been without its controversy.

Amid claims that Mike Tindall is ‘cheapening the royal brand’, ITV bosses are clearly keen former rugby player to spill some royal secrets. What does everyone really think of Harry and Meghan? Will King Charles III be a good king? Do any members of the family watch The Crown?

Here's hoping Mike will be an open book during his stint on the show and until then, here’s everything you need to know about the first royal to ever enter the I’m A Celeb jungle...

How old is Mike Tindall?

Born 18 October 1978, Mike is 44 years old.

Who is Mike Tindall married to?

Mike married to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, on 30 July 2011. Zara is currently 20th in line to the British throne.

Does Mike Tindall have any children?

On 17 January 2014, Zara gave birth to their first child, Mia Grace Tindall. Following two heartbreaking miscarriages in the years that followed, their second daughter, called Lena Elizabeth, was born 18 June 2018. Zara and Mike’s first son, Lucas Phillip, was born 21 March 2021.

Has Mike Tindall ever shared any royal secrets?

Mike has got a bit of a habit of spilling the tea on the royal family with his revelations ranging from the adorable but more mundane explanation of why Prince Louis put on such an animated display at the Platinum Jubilee- a bag of sweets- to the fact that he once actually punched Prince Harry to see how long it would take for his security team to intervene.

Apparently, whilst the England rugby team were celebrating their 2003 win in Sydney, Mike and his fellow teammate Iain Balshaw thought it would be funny to throw a few jokey punches at the royal before Harry's security team had them pinned down in seconds.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in Sept 2021, about the incident, Mike jokingly added that a lot of the royal family might feel like doing the same thing after Megxit saying, At Balmoral, the family are now having the same conversation. Except the Queen has taken his security away.'

Looks like Mike's attitude has changed since he appeared on Good Morning Britain in 2018 to talk about the plans for the royal wedding, revealing a small insight into how the royal family operated with newcomers.

He said, 'The best thing about the royal family is that they are so lovely and they’ll spot the people who are looking a little bit nervous and go straight over and take away all of that tension straight out of the room.

'It's a special day for them both, and as long as they get a quiet moment during the day and actually have enjoyed the day that's what I wish for them, and hopefully they'll live happily ever after.'

Sure he's usually pretty complimentary, but if that's what Mike is saying in front of the cameras, who knows what he'll reveal if he forgets that the I'm A Celeb cameras are there...

Has Mike Tindall been on any other reality shows?

In 2015 Mike appeared on the reality TV shows The Jump and Bear Grylls: Mission Survival.

What was Mike Tindall’s job?

Mike was an English rugby union player who played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester and even won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011. In 2003, he was a part of the England rugby team that won the world cup. Mike retired the same year that he married Zara.

Does Mike Tindall have any medals?

During the Queen’s funeral earlier this year, Mike was spotted wearing three medals despite having never served in the military. The first, was Mike’s MBE which he was awarded in 2007 for his services to rugby. In the middle, was the diamond jubilee medal, created in 2012 to mark 60 years of service, and was awarded to royal family members as well as members of the armed forces who had served for five years or more. The third was the medal created to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

Does Mike Tindall have Instagram?