I’m A Celebrity: This Year’s Line Up Is Breaking A Big Rule

In case you’ve been distracted by an All Stars spinoff, this is a friendly reminder that we’re just days away from the highly antipated return of I’m A Celebrity 2022.
And not only is the show finally returning to the Australian outback after two years in North Wales, but the famous faces stepping foot into the jungle are some pretty big wins for the ITV show (and one big rule break)…
I'm A Celebrity 2022 Line Up
It’s long been an unspoken rule that Love Island stars are banned from setting foot in the I’m A Celeb jungle – but that rule is about to be broken by an absolute villa legend. Love Island 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood will be strutting into the jungle after the opinionated star reportedly impressed bosses following her documentary.
She's dealt with enough snakes in the villa, so we’re sure the jungle won’t phase her one little bit.
This year won’t only see our first Islander, but our first ever Royal. In a twist no one saw coming, former Rugby player Mike Tindall – who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall – has been snapped up for the show. Given that he's good pals with Wills and Kate, his jungle antics will make for some interesting chats in the royal family WhatsApp group.
And after a few long days and nights of just rice and beans, he might just let slip some royal tea...
Hollyoaks hunk Owen – who dated Geordie Shore legend Chloe Ferry before they split last year – has played Romeo Nightingale on the Channel 4 soap since 2018. A source told The Sun, “Owen is so excited to be in the mix. His abs are on-point so he wouldn’t be shy about showing off his bod.”
Looks like we might be seeing a whole load of shower shots this year…
The show has reportedly shelled out the biggest fee in I’m A Celeb history for Culture Club icon Boy George. As a global superstar, ITV big bosses are said to be hoping he’ll be drawing in viewers from around the world.
But don’t expect the singer to be eating any unsavoury treats on TV though – his vegan lifestyle will save him from the worst of the bushtucker trials.
The comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star – who appears on the show alongside best pal Mo Gilligan – will be adding some much needed comic relief when faced with this year’s tough trials. TV insiders have revealed that constant one-liners on Gogglebox impressed the casting team, with the comedian hoping a stint on the show will catapult his career to new levels.
And if anyone can make light of eating kangaroo anus, it’ll be Babatunde.
Comic Seann – who famously succumbed to the 'Strictly Curse' after snogging pro dance partner Katya Jones – will be waltzing into the jungle. Whilst the star has joked about the kiss before, he’s never opened up about what really went on – but that may be about to change. Here’s hoping he’s on his best behaviour...
Radio legend Chris Moyles is stepping away from the studio, after reportedly being on the producers’ wish list for years. The DJ has agreed to take part in this year’s show – with a TV insider sharing how he was 'preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under.'
And with the star previously admitting his phobia of heights, we’re in no doubt that’ll be one of the first challenges ticked off the list.
Coronation Street legend Sue – who is known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on the show – will be the second soap star to be setting foot in this year’s jungle camp.
Fun fact – she’s also a trained psychotherapist, so she’ll be fab for any campmates needing to get anything off their chests.
Newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene has been snapped up by ITV bosses – with reports suggesting the producers are hoping her journalistic background means she’ll be giving some of her fellow campmates a good grilling when it comes to their campfire conversations.
The A Place In The Sun presenter is set to appear on our screens as she joins this years line up – and after recently splitting from her The Voice boyfriend Lyndrik Xela earlier this year, it’s reported that producers are hoping Scarlette might find the potential for the ever-coveted jungle romance.
After England footballer Jill retired from the game at the end of summer following the Lionesses win, she’s now ready to challenge herself on a whole new level. Opening up about heading to Australia, she joked 'I have never really been confronted by snakes and spiders in England, so I don’t know how I will react to them really – apart from a spider in the bath every now and then.'