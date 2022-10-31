I’m A Celebrity: This Year’s Line Up Is Breaking A Big Rule

Gallery I'm A Celebrity 2022 Line Up

CREDIT: Getty Images

It’s long been an unspoken rule that Love Island stars are banned from setting foot in the I’m A Celeb jungle – but that rule is about to be broken by an absolute villa legend. Love Island 2017 contestant Olivia Attwood will be strutting into the jungle after the opinionated star reportedly impressed bosses following her documentary.

She's dealt with enough snakes in the villa, so we’re sure the jungle won’t phase her one little bit.