Why Are The Love Island Men So Obsessed With Eye Contact?

The best way to show someone you fancy them is to either stare into their eyes or avoid eye contact all together. One or the other! Or both. It's quite simple, really. If you don't believe us, just ask this year's Love Island cohort who desperately want to know what's going on behind their partner's eyes. As a result, the boys seem quite enamoured by Leah Taylor and her 'eye contact'.

First it was Tyrique, then it was Sammy, and now it's Scott. All it takes is one conversation with Leah, where she dares to look them in the eye for longer than a second, and they are floored. It's all they can talk about. Leah's eyeballs are doing the Lord's work.

In last night's episode, it was brought up again, but not before Leah was dragged into Sammy and Jess's tiff to clarify whether or not Sammy had ever flirted with her. They both confirmed that he had and Leah asked for an apology from Sammy for calling her a 'test' in his recoupling speech after he had settled on Jess in the quest for his eye-contact loving heart. Sammy eventually apologised and it all seem resolved, but Jess wasn't happy.

And the other islanders seem suspicious too as it was Jess's 'banter' (and potentially the fact she was voted one of the public's favourite girls) that swung Sammy's vote. Public vote 1, eye contact 0.

This meant Leah was once again back on the market, but it didn't take long before someone else swooped in to have a go at glaring into her apparently magic eyes. This time it was Scott, who is currently coupled up with Catherine but by the looks of Scott and Leah's eye-contact-based connection, Catherine might get shafted again.

And now Love Island fans have cottoned on to Leah's tactics. One Twitter user said, 'Leah must have so must have a lot of sexual energy IRL cos three men have been scrambled by her eye contact.' While another added, 'Is this what eye contact does to men? Scott is ready to eat Leah cause she’s given him eye contact?'