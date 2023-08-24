And Just Like That: Who IS Annabelle Bronstein?

It was the moment months' worth of promo, a huge cameo fee and a day's filming all led up to had finally arrived: the final episode of And Just Like That season two had landed. Samantha Jones was back – albeit not for very long – in the form of a phone call from a car in London to Carrie in New York. And the London-based Samantha had a familiar Annabelle Bronstein style British accent...

Fans of Sex And The City were treated to an inter-show reference (and blast from the past) when Samantha mentioned Annabelle Bronstein's name. But newcomers may have been left wondering who Annabelle is and what the reference meant. If that's you, don't worry we've got you covered...

Who is Annabelle Bronstein?

Annabelle Bronstein is a reference from season six, episode ten of Sex And The City, when Samantha used Annabelle’s misplaced Soho House membership card so she could lie by the pool on a scorching hot day in New York. It's also the episode which features an iconic cameo from Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

In the opening scene of the AJLT finale, Carrie and Samantha are chatting when Carrie says, 'Uh, Samantha, do you have a British accent?' and Samantha responds, 'who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein. I’m from Injah. Ta and cheerio. And have a great night.'

Following the news that the show has been renewed for a third season (which is unsurprising given how many storylines were left open ended), Kim Cattrall's cameo has opened up a can of worms of its own. And it's got our hopes up.

Firstly, in season one of AJLT, Carrie and Samantha were not on speaking terms (much like the actors who play them) and so Samantha was written into the script as the former best friend who abandoned her girl squad and moved to the UK. Her only real mention was via a bouquet of flowers at Mr Big's funeral and a note of condolence - and, in later episodes some text messages between the friends who wanted to finally reunite in Paris.

However, this expensive and much-hyped phone call between Carrie and Samantha was a lot more chipper than fans may have expected. I mean, Carrie even answered the phone by saying 'what's shakin' lady?'. From the script, we can gather that the whole group is back in touch, Carrie and Samantha are on good terms again and Samantha was planning to fly to New York for Carrie's farewell dinner party at her apartment.