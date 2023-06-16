Wait, This Huge Sex and the City Storyline Almost Didn’t Happen?

It's hard to imagine a universe where this masterpiece happened in any different way - but was revealed on And Just Like That: The Writers Room podcast, one totally vital storyline almost happened very differently...

During the episode, writer/director/executive producer Michael Patrick King sat down with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis to mark SATC's anniversary.

After discussing everything from their first opinions of the characters to their nerves behind the scenes, the group got on to reminiscing about the best on screen fights - with Michael bringing up Miranda and Charlotte's tear-jerking fertility storyline.

'One really interesting fights was Miranda and Charlotte around pregnancy, when they didn’t see each other on the street and it was so painful,' Michael said, adding 'One was pregnant not by design, and the other couldn’t get pregnant by no matter what design'

'They pass each other on the street and Miranda says to her, "You can't do this!" Oh, that was so good.'

And remembering the scene, Kristin - who played Charlotte in the series - dropped a bombshell by revealing to fans that the storyline almost didn't happen.

Talking to Micheal, she explained that the story was changed as they went along. 'I remember I was supposed to get pregnant, we were both going to be pregnant, we were going to be different mothers and you were going to showcase the different mothering' she said, adding 'I was so excited because Charlotte wants to get pregnant and I wanted Charlotte to be pregnant. I wanted what she wants for her!'

'You came to me and was like, I'm sorry, Charlotte is not going to be able to get pregnant. I just don't have enough storylines to have both of you, because I don't know enough people who have the babies, and the women writing don't have the babies - it's not going to be good and we've got to make it this other way.'

To give to Michael, the storyline worked out - becoming one of Kristin's stand-out moments as Charlotte in the show.

And despite the praise, Kristin revealed that that particular plot in Charlotte's life is still one she thinks about today. Reflecting on the 'deeply written' plot, Kristin shared 'That's one of those things I look back on and think, God, did I do enough? Did I do it deep enough? I don't know.'