A Sex And The City Immersive Fan Experience Is Coming To London

It's Sex and the City fans' world, we're just living in it. If six seasons, two films, a documentary and an ongoing spin-off series weren't enough for you, buckle up. Warner Bros Discovery and Sky have just announced a new way to squeeze as much out of the franchise as possible in the form of an immersive experience. And in order to market it as subtly as possible, they've called it: 'And Just Like That... It's Been 25 Years, A Sex and the City Experience.'

In all seriousness, the six-day celebration of the iconic HBO show sounds pretty exciting. From the 20 to 25 June, fans will be able to visit an immersive SATC world in Piccadilly Circus in London, to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, and it only costs £5. It might not be an all expenses paid holiday to New York or a trip to Carrie's iconic honeymoon hotel in Mexico, but times are tough so £5 will do very nicely.

The experience follows a growing trend of immersive tourist attractions where guests can sit or walk around a space consuming art, lights, video and sound. Other franchises, brands and artists who've had a go at the immersive include Disney, Monopoly, Shrek, ABBA, Squid Game, Fawlty Towers, David Hockney and Van Gogh. You get the picture...

The Sex and the City version has been pitched as 'the ultimate celebration of TV's most fabulous franchise' and provides guests, with an immersive journey through the world of Sex and the City. Attendees will be able to sip cosmos while walking through the show's most memorable moments and scenes, including Carrie's brownstone apartment steps. Yes, a photo op will be available. You can even take a picture in her infamous wardrobe. Fans will also get the chance to sit at her desk, where she penned lines like 'trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style' while staring out the window.

The launch of the new experience is also in conjunction with the second season of the show's spin-off And Just Like That, which comes out on Sky Comedy and NOW on 22 June. The first season, which came out in 2021, followed the girls (minus Samantha) as they navigate love and life in their fifties. As for season two, we know Aidan is back on the scene, we think Steve may have been axed and we're all wondering if there's any deeper meaning behind the cast's 'Last Supper' promo shoot.