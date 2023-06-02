This Is How The Voting Will Work This Year On Love Island

Love Islandis back on our screens for its 10th series from next week, with a fresh batch of singletons hoping to find true love - or at least someone who’s 100% their type on paper.

And before the 10 new islanders make their debut next Monday, the hit dating show has confirmed that viewers will once again be able to pick who couples up with who in the first episode.

This twist to the usual format was introduced for the summer series in 2022, which was eventually won by Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The public even coupled up Tasha Ghouriand Andrew Le Page during this initial vote - and they are still together now. There is a lot of power in our hands, so choose wisely!

If you're expecting the predictable timing of bombshells and voting this series, think again as Love Island's Creative Director Mike Spencer has promised a number of major changes. Mike exclusively told Grazia, 'This year we are planning on changing it all up. In previous years viewers and maybe Islanders would know when things are happening like Casa Amor, this year you won't know when it is.' He added, 'We really do listen to the audience and I think the only way we're going to stay relevant and remain the show that we all love is if audiences can expect the unexpected.'

So, how do you cast your all important vote? Here's everything you need to know about the public voting.

How do I cast my vote for Love Island?

The public vote for initial coupling has already opened, and you don’t have long to play cupid. You can cast your first vote of the series by downloading the Love Island app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and then heading to the voting section. This vote will lead to pairing up the first couples of the 10th series.

However, get a move on because voting for the initial couples will close today, Friday 2nd June at 9pm. But it certainly won’t be the only time you’ll be able to have your say during the upcoming season.

Fans are typically given the chance to support their favourite couples, or weigh in on which matches are the most and least compatible, throughout each series, with the public vote sometimes deciding which islanders are sent home from the villa.

Viewers will be informed when voting will take place during the episodes. Voting events will start automatically and will appear at the bottom of the app screen. The vote will be opened for a period of time, with the closing time specified on screen. If you're watching on catch-up, the vote may have already closed, so be mindful of this.

If you're thinking of voting multiple times for your favourite Islander there is a sneaky way to do this. You're only able to vote once per voting event per eligible device. So, if you have multiple devices across your household - vote away! Voting via the app is free.

Make sure you keep the app, as you’ll have multiple opportunities to have a say and get involved with what’s happening in the villa throughout the summer. This includes choosing which bombshell gets to enter the villa, who your favourite couple is, and who you think should be dumped from the show.