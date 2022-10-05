This Bake Off Contestant’s Skills With An Avocado Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Amidst the relentless barrage of a bad news cycle and the seasonal slew of brilliantly dark drama releases, The Great British Bake Off is, as usual, providing us with some much needed light relief in our autumnal TV viewing schedules.

Two contestants have been crowned Star Baker twice each, after Maxy took home the title again with her show stopping tres leche cake during Mexican week, and four contestants have been sent home after a disastrous week 4 saw two contestants booted.

But just like the pesky missing raspberry from the show’s opening credits, which has become as much a staple of Bake Off Bingo as Paul’s handshake or Prue getting drunk on the coffee liqueur, there’s already been a standout star in the food department.

Take a bow, Carole’s Avocado.

Dorset local Carole has already been dubbed ‘quirky nan’ on social media, but it was her skills – or lack thereof – with an avocado that have catapulted her to Twittersphere domination (nearly) this week.

‘Going to be thinking about Carole peeling an avocado like a potato for possibly the rest of my life #GBBO,’ wrote one bemused Twitter user, with another tweeting, ‘Am I the only person who has never seen someone peel an avocado with a peeler before?! Just looked wrong… #GBBO’.

To be fair, while she might have horrified the nation with her avo faux-pas, Carole has still earned herself legions of fans thanks to her iconic one liners delivered in her thick West Country accent:

Back in 2019, it was feared that the end might be in sight for Bake Off after an analysis of over 8.2 million tweets found that social media engagement had been in serious decline since it’s 2012 move to Channel 4.