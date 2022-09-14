The Best Great British Bake Off Memes

This is not a drill ...Great British Bake Off is back. As the days get shorter and autumn rolls in, all we want to watch is something wholesome after a long day at work - and GBBO fills that void every year. If it's not the endearing friendships, it's the emotional reactions to winning 'Star Caker'. After the sad news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, this show is just the comfort-watch the nation needs right now.

Like a big virtual hug through the TV, the series was back on form straight away as it introduced a host of new bakers. Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding welcomed 12 new contestants into the tent, all looking to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their creations. We’ve already got some brilliant characters and personalities that are sure to keep us entertained across the next few months. Let’s start with Sandro. Well, the producers certainly hit the jackpot with this charming contestant. The internet is already in love with him and he is a firm favourite with viewers.

We must also give a special shoutout to the gems that are Maisam, Janusz and Compost Carole. When Janusz won the 'Star Caker' award and FaceTimed his family to tell them the exciting news, the nation collectively wept. I think we have a few more favourites to come from this series.