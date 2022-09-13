Are The Friendships The Best Thing About The Great British Bake Off?

Whilst The Great British Bake Off is ultimately a competition, that hasn’t stopped the contestants from each series helping each other out when the challenges get tricky, coming to the rescue when cake tiers are teetering, offering advice when instructions are bamboozling, and stepping up in the final frantic minutes to help a competitor finish their creation.

There’s a true sweetness (pardon the pun) to GBBO in the way that the contestants truly seem to root for each other. But, why do we love the friendships on The Great British Bake Off so much?

We'll be first to admit that a good, gritty drama, or juicy documentary makes for great viewing but sometimes, you just want a virtual hug and GBBO and its heartwarming friendships provide exactly that.

As the days get shorter and autumn rolls in, all we want to watch is something wholesome after a long day at work, and according to ACTUAL SCIENCE, it seems that's a pretty normal thing to want from a TV series.

No wonder The Great British Bake Off has been around for 12 years. When it seems like the news is giving us nothing but negativity, curling up with a cuppa and watching someone rush to help a fellow contestant who's running out of time reminds us that perhaps humanity isn't quite so bad after all.

Remember when Jane Beedle and Candice Brown became so close in the tent back in 2016 that they actually planned to go on a baking road trip together? They were always giving each other compliments on their bakes, and although Candice just clinched it in the final, Jane had nothing but love for her saying she 'edged it' with her showstopper.

The seventh series also debuted the glorious friendship of Selasi Gbormittah and Benjamina Ebuehi. Although fans were desperate for them to date, in a sweet post marking Benjamina's departure from the tent, Selasi revealed that they were more like brother and sister saying, 'Sister from another country, keep on baking missy. U're a good egg and an awesomely talented baker. Learned a few tricks from u. God Bless.'

The show has also provided proof that Bake Off friendships transcend age differences with series eight contestants Flo Atkins and Liam Charles's lovely friendship.

Not only are there incredible friendships between the contestants, but all the hosts seem to be pretty tight as well. Obviously, Mel and Sue were the true hosting OGs but we’re loving Matt and Noel’s friendships. Their terrible jokes and banter with the contestants, whom they clearly love, help make the show.

We could could go on but with this lot, a picture speaks a thousand words...