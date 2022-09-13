Are The Friendships The Best Thing About The Great British Bake Off?

Whilst The Great British Bake Off is ultimately a competition, that hasn’t stopped the contestants from each series helping each other out when the challenges get tricky, coming to the rescue when cake tiers are teetering, offering advice when instructions are bamboozling, and stepping up in the final frantic minutes to help a competitor finish their creation.
There’s a true sweetness (pardon the pun) to GBBO in the way that the contestants truly seem to root for each other. But, why do we love the friendships on The Great British Bake Off so much?
We'll be first to admit that a good, gritty drama, or juicy documentary makes for great viewing but sometimes, you just want a virtual hug and GBBO and its heartwarming friendships provide exactly that.
As the days get shorter and autumn rolls in, all we want to watch is something wholesome after a long day at work, and according to ACTUAL SCIENCE, it seems that's a pretty normal thing to want from a TV series.
No wonder The Great British Bake Off has been around for 12 years. When it seems like the news is giving us nothing but negativity, curling up with a cuppa and watching someone rush to help a fellow contestant who's running out of time reminds us that perhaps humanity isn't quite so bad after all.
Remember when Jane Beedle and Candice Brown became so close in the tent back in 2016 that they actually planned to go on a baking road trip together? They were always giving each other compliments on their bakes, and although Candice just clinched it in the final, Jane had nothing but love for her saying she 'edged it' with her showstopper.
The seventh series also debuted the glorious friendship of Selasi Gbormittah and Benjamina Ebuehi. Although fans were desperate for them to date, in a sweet post marking Benjamina's departure from the tent, Selasi revealed that they were more like brother and sister saying, 'Sister from another country, keep on baking missy. U're a good egg and an awesomely talented baker. Learned a few tricks from u. God Bless.'
The show has also provided proof that Bake Off friendships transcend age differences with series eight contestants Flo Atkins and Liam Charles's lovely friendship.
Not only are there incredible friendships between the contestants, but all the hosts seem to be pretty tight as well. Obviously, Mel and Sue were the true hosting OGs but we’re loving Matt and Noel’s friendships. Their terrible jokes and banter with the contestants, whom they clearly love, help make the show.
We could could go on but with this lot, a picture speaks a thousand words...
GBBO BFFs
In 2019, when Jamie was having an absolute mare with his biscuits, Michelle was there to step in and give him a hand.
Although George doesn't seem to be doing much here, he and Chiggs stepped in to give Amanda a hand with her pastry that was disintegrating in the tin, during the 2021 series.
Jane and Selasi helped each other out after the jam and cream got the better of them in the 2016 series.
Although we lost Mel, Sue and Mary in the move from the BBC to Channel 4, we didn't lose the cute friendship moments between the contestants, as evidenced in the 2017 series.
These 2016 contestants were so supportive of each other in the tent and you'll be pleased to know that they still hang out together.
These two met on series eight on the show. Steven's podcast means he actually reunites with various contestants from GBBO but this friendship has to be our favourite.
Honestly, the greatest moment of Bake Off 2019 was when David received a Hollywood handshake and Michael and Henry just couldn't contain their joy for him.
And here we have evidence of our very first cross-series Bake Off friendship between Tamal and Kim-Joy.
Jane supported Chetna at the launch of her cookbook showing off their continued friendship.
After Kate Barmby left the tent back in 2016 before Tom, he had this cute message for her, "It wasn't fun saying goodbye to @katebarmby in the tent, but at least we can hang out now."
Friendship has no age limits with these two.