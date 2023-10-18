The Real Wagatha Story: Who Is Coleen Rooney’s Sister?

If you missed the Channel 4 dramatisation of the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy court case that caught the public's imagination, or the West End production of it, or indeed the real thing, then you can finally hear one of the women at the centre of it tell her side.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is out now on Disney+ and the new three-part documentary sets out to settle the score once and for all.

As two of the nation's most famous WAGs – wives of former premier league footballers, Wayne Rooney (Coleen) and Jamie Vardy (Rebekah)– Coleen and Rebekah found themselves at the centre of one of the most gripping and inconceivable crime dramas in pop culture history in 2019.

Over a period of time, Coleen discovered that someone on her 'close friends' Instagram account was selling stories about her to The Sun so she started posting fictitious stories as a trap. In a now notorious tweet, she revealed the account who she suspected was.... Rebekah Vardy's account.

It resulted in a two-week court trial in May 2022 – which was initiated by Rebekah who attempted to sue Coleen for defamation – and it took the world by storm. Rebekah lost her libel case.

Who is Coleen Rooney's sister?

The new documentary has allowed Coleen to have her say on the Wagatha ordeal, but it also gave the audience new insights into her life, marriage and upbringing too. One of the saddest revelations discussed in the series was the death of Coleen's sister, Rosie, when she was 14 years old.

Coleen's parents adopted a daughter named Rosie when she was 17 months old. She had a rare genetic disorder called Rett, which affects brain development and causes severe mental and physical disability.

In the series, Coleen said, 'When Rosie came along, she was a massive part of our life. She was the sister that I never thought I was going to have. I used to do her hair and loved picking clothes with my mum for her. She brought that little bit extra to the house. We fell in love with her.'

She added, 'She struggled. She couldn't walk and couldn't talk and would be in pain and sick but still would put a smile on her face. She sometimes used to force a laugh out and I think it was just to make my mum and dad happy.

'Gradually her brain wasn't functioning and she couldn't eat any more. Couldn't crawl, couldn't move. To lose a child is the worst thing that could ever happen to anyone, but when you look back now, she gave us so many good years of happiness and love.'

Coleen is the eldest of four children, her brothers Anthony and Joe are both still alive.

