Just All Of The Best WAGatha Christie Memes Now The Verdict Has Been Reached

A whole heap has happened in the world since Coleen Rooney’s exposé of Rebekah Vardy's account. For a start, we've lived through a global pandemic, the shockwaves from which will be felt for years to come. We've seen a Prime Minister step down after a vote of no confidence and a sitting POTUS condone an attack on the US Capitol; Bennifer reuinted; and throughout it all, the mysterious case of Wagatha Christie pootled along in the background.

And today the scandal reached its explosive (though not all together unexpected) conclusion: Rebekah Vardy has lost her libel case against Colleen Rooney and could be expected to pay up to £2.5m in damages.

The case brought not just the most enthralling celeb story of the last few years (and coined one of the most memorable headlines in tabloid media history) but also the best memes of all time. Never have we been more grateful for Twitter, honestly.

And so, as we do with other all-consuming national holidays like the Royal Wedding, we have collected our favourite memes from the Great Coleen Rooney Rebekah Vardy Crisis for your viewing pleasure. Hold onto your giant sunglasses, these will brighten your Thursday afternoon no end.

Wagatha Christie memes for the ages

And now for the rest of your years worth of laughs...