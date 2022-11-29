The I’m A Celeb Reunion: Everything You Need To Know

Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle mere days ago but already we’re being treated to the news that the I’m A Celeb Reunion episode will be airing later this week.

Featuring interviews with the whole of this year’s line-up as well as clips of the best bits from this series, expect to hear all the behind-the-scenes gossip and find out what the celebs have been up to since leaving the jungle.

A synopsis from ITV reads, 'Expect all of your favourites from the camp of 2022 - including radio DJ Chris Moyles, Loose Woman Charlene White, property expert Scarlette Douglas and politician Matt Hancock - to make appearances and to open up about life both in and out of the show.'

Last year the reunion episode was scrapped due to fears over COVID so this will be our first reunion episode in three years of I'm A Celeb and we can't wait.

Plus, we need some answers. What do everyone from Charlene White to Mike Tindall think of being less popular than runner-up Matt Hancock? Is Mike Tindall a good hugger? And most importantly... What was Owen Warner's first meal when he got to the hotel?

When is the I’m A Celeb reunion?

The reunion will air on Thursday 1 December at 9.15pm. It should last just over an hour finishing at 10.20pm.

Where can I watch the I’m A Celeb reunion?

Tune into ITV1 to watch the show live or catch-up later in the ITV hub.

Will Ant and Dec be hosting the I’m A Celeb reunion?

Nobody else does it quite like them. Of course the iconic duo will be back asking all the hard-hitting questions and cracking us up with their quips about the most iconic moments from series 22. Evening Prime Minister!

Who will be appearing on the I’m A Celeb reunion?