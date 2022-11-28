Who Is Matt Hancock’s Girlfriend, Gina Coladangelo?

Gina Coladangelo became the name on everyone’s lips last Summer when she was pictured in an octopus-like embrace with Matt Hancock (as in, he was the octopus, not her) on the front page of every newspaper in the country. And with Matt gushing non-stop about his girlfriend during I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! this year, everyone has been googling the former government aid.

Hancock (who had been married to another woman called Martha for fifteen years) quit his job as health secretary over his affair with Gina last year, following backlash due tot he fact that he’d broken his own social distancing guidelines to embark on the love tryst.

The pair were subsequently sighted on numerous holidays in the months that followed the scandal looking ‘loved up’. Back in March, following in the footsteps of Molly Mae, the former health minister has appeared on Steve Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast to set the record straight.

‘I resigned because I broke the social distancing guidelines,’ claimed Hancock. ‘They were the guidelines that I’d been proposing. And that happened because I fell in love with somebody… we fell in love. And that's something that was completely outside of my control.'

Matt reiterated the same excuse when questioned by fellow campmates on I'm A Celebrity.

Who Is Gina Coladangelo?

Before she was known nationally as ‘Matt Hancock’s Aid’, Gina was a marketing and communications director at the much-loved high street chain Oliver Bonas. She was married to the brand’s founder, Olive Tress but the pair were quickly reported to have split after the scandal broke.

Gina was also brought in as a communications expert for the Department of Health, a position which held a salary of £15,000 per year. As Gina had no obvious health credentials, it was later accused that she had been hired for personal reasons of cronyism. However, a spokesperson for the Department of Health rubbished these suggestions, while a spokesperson for Hancock emphasised to Grazia that she was 'initially brought in as a volunteer'.

It’s not clear whether Coladangelo has been working since the scandal broke, however the communications director has been widely reported as a ‘millionaire’ suggesting she might be alright taking some time off from her career for a while.

How did Matt Hancock meet Gina Coladangelo?

Hancock and Coladangelo met at Oxford University while volunteering at a student radio station. Speaking to Steve Bartlett about their relationship, he explained: 'I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days. So, we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.’

Are Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo still together?

Coladangelo and Hancock and now seemingly in a very committed relationship. Although, reports have claimed they’re not living together yet. ‘Of course, I regret the pain that that’s caused,’ Hancock said of their affair. ‘Doing that in public is incredibly painful but I fell in love with someone.’

‘Anybody knows how difficult it is ending a relationship and we [ he and Martha ] have six children. It’s tough. But Gina and I love each other very deeply. Seven, eight months later. It gets a bit easier with time.’

What has Matt Hancock said about Gina Coladangelo on I'm A Celeb?

Scenes of fellow campmate Babatunde Aleshe asking Matt Hancock how 'things have been' after 'messing up' have gone viral, with Matt claiming that he 'messed up and [ I ] 'fessed up, right? I fell in love.'

It's unclear whether Babatunde was referring to his affair or causing the avoidable deaths of tens of thousands of people during covid, but whatever.

Matt went on to say, 'It also had a lot of other consequences, obviously. [ But am I still ] with Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally. That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out [ of camp ] , seeing her on the bridge.’

What did Gina say in Matt's letter from home on I'm A Celeb?

Each year, selective campmates take part in a challenge to determine who gets a sought-after letter from home. This year, all members of camp got to hear from their nearest and dearest, with Gina behind a heartfelt letter to Matt.

It read, 'Dear Matt, wow watching you in the jungle has been quite the experience. We are particularly impressed that you conquered your fear of snakes.We are less sure about the dancing. Although we saw that you almost got the electric slide thanks to Scarlette. Gina xxxxx'

The 'Matt Hancock and Regina' confusion explained