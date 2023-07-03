Is The Idol Coming Back For Season Two?

The Idol has been mired in controversy ever since early production when it was abruptly announced that the creative direction for the show - about a troubled starlet falling victim to a predatory industry - had changed and all former work by writer-producer Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience) scrapped in favour of Sam Levison’s (Euphoria) vision.

It's run on Sky hasn’t been any less dramatic, with viewers pointing to the irony of a show meant to expose the exploitation of female stars being filled with what they see as gratuitous nudity and sex scenes – as well as throwaway experiences of revenge porn and off-hand jokes about the necessity of intimacy co-ordinators. While praise for Lily Rose Depp’s portrayal of main character Jocelyn remains high, many viewers have found Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye’s character Tedros hard to watch (he plays a modern-day cult leader grooming Jocelyn).

The rumours of cancellation came as no surprise then, with tabloids reporting last week that any hopes for a second season had been quashed, one alleged reason being Tesfaye's apparent 'egomaniacal' behaviour while in character on set, according to Page Six.

(Lily-Rose spoke of 'steering clear' of Tesfaye while he was in the zone, but also added that she loved him 'so much', adding: 'he was able to melt into this role in a way that is really difficult for anybody to do.')

That is not the case, according to HBO. ‘It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,’ a statement from the production company read. ‘It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.’

In an interview with Variety, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Jocelyn's manager Destiny, seemed sure that The Idol 'was never intended to be a limited series'.

'I think that everyone's intention is to have a second season,' she added, teasing that 'nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy' with the show.

And yet, the first series is being cut short, with episode five to be the last despite originally being commissioned for six episodes. Why the change? Reports state that it’s due to Sam Levison’s creative overhaul during production, which significantly shorted the series length.